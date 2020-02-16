7 most exciting U21 prospects in the Premier League

Parshva Shah FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Phil Foden

The Premier League is inarguably one of the top two leagues in Europe, with the other being the Spanish first division, La Liga.

Over the years, the English top-flight has shown a tendency to introduce some of the world's best young players to the grand stage.

Players such as Wayne Rooney, Theo Walcott, and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few, have set the league alight in the past with their extraordinary performances, all while being very, very young.

Real Madrid who, until this past summer, seemed to have put the 'Galactico' policy aside and invested more in youth.

Before the 2017-18 season began, players such as Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos were bought. Moreover, Castilla products such as Achraf Hakimi, Jesus Vallejo, Marcos Llorente, and Borja Mayoral were promoted to the first team owing to impressive performances.

Real Madrid forked out a combined 90 million euros for the Brazilian duo of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, and the team is reaping the rewards with their continued selection in the squad.

We take a look at 7 such exciting prospects under the age of 21 that are surely ones to watch out for for years to come.

#7 Mason Greenwood (Manchester United, 18 years)

Greenwood has been tipped for a bright future at Old Trafford

Having turned 18 just a few months ago, few would expect to achieve what Mason Greenwood has in such a short career.

Advertisement

Having featured for all age groups of the England national team (except the senior team) and making his official debut for the first team of Manchester United during the 2018-19 season, Greenwood has hit some rapid strides.

For a club of the stature of Manchester United, and given its illustrious history, Greenwood created history by becoming the youngest goalscorer for United in European competitions at 17 years and 353 days.

Greenwood's strengths lie in his deceptively quick feet. He is a two-footed player who prefers to use his left foot more. Although more of a number 9, Greenwood possesses the versatility to play anywhere across the front-line.

Initially finding it difficult to cement a spot in Solskjaer's side, Greenwood has seen his opportunities rise significantly, and he has now made 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists.

His chemistry with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial has become fruitful, and if they can play in full form, Manchester United can make a strong case for a top-4 finish during the final stages of the season.

2020-21 might be his breakout season.

1 / 4 NEXT