7 players with the most nutmegs completed in the Premier League this season (February 2023)

The Premier League is home to some of the most nimble-footed players in the world. These gifted individuals are capable of producing dazzling tricks on cue, not only leaving fans in awe but also helping their team get closer to their objective.

Nutmegs, in which the executor threads the ball between their victim’s legs, are wildly popular among Premier League’s tricksters. Needless to say, they have pulled that particular weapon out of their holster quite a few times this season, leaving their rivals dumbfounded and sending fans into pandemonium.

Today, we will take a look at the seven Premier League players who have completed the most nutmegs in the league and briefly analyze their performances this season.

Note: Stats are collected from StatsBomb (accurate as of 2 February).

#7 Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) — 4

Tottenham Hotspur winger Dejan Kulusevski has completed as many as four nutmegs in the English top flight this season. The Swedish forward has tormented players with his pace, quick feet, and ability to release teammates at just the right moment.

So far, Kulusevski has featured in 14 league games this season, scoring twice and providing five assists. He has attempted 25 crosses, created four big chances, and played two through balls.

#6 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) — 4

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes is not a trickster by reputation, but he has showcased his cheeky side this season by pulling off four nutmegs.

The Portuguese superstar has been a reliable performer for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 campaign. He has carved open defenses with his slick passes, tested the keeper from range, and motivated his teammates when things have looked rather bleak.

In 20 Premier League games this season, Fernandes has scored five goals and claimed four assists. He has created 14 big chances, played 14 through balls, and delivered 59 accurate long balls.

#5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) — 5

Arsenal’s 23-year-old captain Martin Odegaard has not only spellbound fans with his expansive passing range, but he has also dazzled them with his cheekiness. The former Real Madrid man has completed five nutmegs in the Premier League this season.

Odegaard has played a huge role in helping Arsenal climb to the top of the Premier League table. The Norwegian ace has scored eight goals and has provided five assists in 19 appearances this season. Additionally, he has created 10 big chances, attempted 40 crosses, and played 13 through balls.

#4 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) — 5

Nottingham Forest have punched above their weight this season, climbing to 13th place in the Premier League standings. Their midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who has completed five nutmegs this season, has emerged as one of their best players.

The Englishman has dictated play in midfield with his passes, has not shied away from having a go at goal, and has unlocked defenses with his slide rule passes. In 20 Premier League matches this season, Gibbs-White has scored twice and provided four assists. Additionally, he has created five big chances, played 12 through balls, and delivered 22 accurate long balls.

#3 Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) — 5

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison, who has executed five nutmegs this season, is a treat to watch in full flight. Unfortunately for his fans, the Brazilian has been anything but. Fancy footwork aside, Richarlison has done very little of note for the Lilywhites in the English top flight this season.

The former Everton star is still searching for his first goal after playing 13 league games for Antonio Conte’s side. He has provided two assists, created one big chance, and attempted eight crosses, with none of them reaching their targets.

#2 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) — 6

Joao Cancelo was not having the best season for Manchester City before shockingly joining Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window. He still managed to breeze past opponents with the help of his vision and execution, pulling off as many as six nutmegs in the first half of the season.

Cancelo played 17 games before leaving for Bayern, scoring twice and recording only a single assist. He also attempted 45 crosses, played two through balls, and delivered 38 accurate long balls for Manchester City.

#1 Mathias Jensen (Brentford) — 6

Brentford’s central midfielder Mathias Jensen has been quite a handful in the Premier League this season. Not only has he made life difficult for opponents with his distribution, but he has also been excellent at beating them in one-on-one duels. By February 2, Jensen had recorded a division-high six nutmegs in the English top flight.

Jensen has represented Brentford in 21 Premier League matches this season, scoring thrice and claiming four assists. He has also created three big chances, played two through balls, and delivered 61 accurate long balls.

