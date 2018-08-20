7 Points to learn from Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal - How can Arsenal grow and develop?

Alonso scores against Arsenal

Arsenal lost 3-2 to Chelsea, in what can be deemed the "Kings of London" derby. Whilst both clubs see Tottenham as their primary enemies, this fixture has an edge since Arsenal and Chelsea have emerged as the two biggest London clubs in various means.

For Arsenal, in particular, Unai Emery has lost his first two games as Arsenal head coach. Nonetheless, what can be gauged from these games, if anything? How can this latest game shape his views and development in the future?

Chelsea started the game very well, and Arsenal were dead in this phase.

However, a lot of kudos must be granted in this respect to Arsenal, considering how dominant Chelsea were in the opening stages. Arsenal did well to come back to level the game, but possibly came unstuck in the second half by defending too deeply.

Defensive lapses also cost the team in all three Chelsea goals, and this is evidently an area for improvement in the coming weeks and months.

Chelsea possibly warranted the win for being more clinical when it counted. The additions of Hazard and Kovacic late in the game also turned things in their favour somewhat, considering they had much possession in the second half, but couldn't convert it to telling chances.

But akin to the City game, from an Arsenal standpoint, there are plus points to note and observe. And in fairness to Emery, many of the pundits and commentators are stating that it will take time to institute his style and rectify errors apparent under Wenger.

Goals from Pedro, Morata, and Alonso for Chelsea, and Mkhitaryan and Iwobi for Arsenal, helped create an entertaining game at Stamford Bridge.

Emery was appointed to correct the defensive and organisational deficiencies apparent in Arsenal over the past few seasons. Did we see evidence of this at the weekend's game? And has Cech's performance improved following the mistakes he made against Manchester City? What about the midfield and attack? Did they execute the press well?

What exactly were the positives and negatives from the game? Let us have a look.

#1 Aubameyang needs to score soon

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a world-class forward, with a record that puts him amongst the best in Europe in recent years.

However, in this game and in the City game, he was poor. He had a glorious chance to equalise after Chelsea scored initially, and then another later in the first half.

It could be the new system, or manager, which he is adjusting though he clearly did very well in the latter part of 17/18.

Few will be panicking at the moment. But a striker of his quality needs to score, and soon. The other "mega-strikers" in the league have scored thus far, including Salah, Kane, Aguero (Community Shield), Lukaku and Vardy. Aubameyang needs to keep up, though it is very early in the season.

Perhaps, he needs to play with Lacazette, or some other attacking support, to recover his form. It's way too early to suggest there is a deeper issue at hand here. And he did score 10 goals in 13 games in 17/18, and amidst much turmoil at the club.

