7 most represented clubs at Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 is all set to commence after a one-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 24 countries will be participating in the month-long tournament.

This will be a unique European Championships, as there is no single host country. A total of eleven different cities in as many UEFA nations will be playing host to Euro 2020 matches. The quadrennial competition will be witnessing talent and styles of play from different leagues, with most of Europe's top clubs well represented at Euro 2020.

On that note, let's have a look at the seven most well-represented clubs at Euro 2020.

#7 Borussia Dortmund (10 players at Euro 2020)

Jude Bellingham could feature for England

Ten players from Borussia Dortmund will be participating at Euro 2020. Germany have called up Emre Can and Mats Hummels for the tournament. The former has been recalled to the national set-up after a two-year absence.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has named Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard and full-back Thomas Meunier. Belgium are in Group B, where they will face Denmark, Finland and Russia. Danish midfielder Thomas Delaney will go up against his Dortmund teammates from Belgium in the group.

In Germany we call him 𝗔𝗨𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗡𝗥𝗜𝗦𝗧. 👀 pic.twitter.com/g84s1Y2rVW — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 8, 2021

Young Dortmund guns Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho will be donning the white of England at Euro 2020. The Three Lions will take on Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

Left-back Raphael Guerreiro will feature for Portugal in the Group of Death at Euro 2020, where they'll face Germany, France and Hungary. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji will play for Switzerland at the tournament.

#6 Dynamo Kyiv (11 players at Euro 2020)

Andriy Shevchenko is the youngest coach at Euro 2020.

Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv will be represented by 11 players at Euro 2020. Ten of them will turn out for Ukraine.

Defender Illya Zabarnyi, who has performed admirably for Dynamo Kyiv, is a target of many big clubs in Europe. The 18-year old, who has earned a lot of plaudits for his domestic performances, has been capped seven times by Ukraine.

✍️ Remember the name, Illya Zabarnyi.



🇺🇦 The 18 year-old made his first team debut for Dynamo Kyiv in September and hasn't looked back since. He's now a regular for both club and country.



The Ukrainian centre-back is highly regarded and a star in the making! pic.twitter.com/qTjmqoXJhS — Soccer Manager Games (@SoccerManager) December 16, 2020

Tomasz Kędziora will be the only player from Dynamo Kyiv who will represent a different country at the Euros. The right-back will line up alongside the likes of Kamil Glik and Jan Bednarek in Poland colours.

Manager Andriy Shevchenko is heading to his first major tournament in five years. Incidentally, he is also a former Dynamo Kyiv player. Shevchenko happens to be the youngest manager at Euro 2020.

#5 Manchester United (11 players at Euro 2020)

Bruno Fernandes will pull the strings from midfield for Portugal at Euro 2020.

Manchester United, who have big decisions to make in the transfer window, have as many as 11 players set to feature at Euro 2020.

England have called up four United for the competition. Academy graduates Marcus Rashford and Dean Henderson are set to feature at Euro 2020 along with defender Luke Shaw. Although nursing an injury, United captain Harry Maguire is also set to feature for Southgate's side at the tournament.

United's Player of the Year, Bruno Fernandes, is set to start for Portugal alongside the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal are the defending champions at Euro 2020. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba will turn out for reigning world champions France in midfield.

Never forget when Paul Pogba had a handshake for every France player 🤝 (🎥 @equipedefrance) pic.twitter.com/KzrlGvXB6q — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 10, 2021

Daniel James and Dylan Levitt will play for Wales, who will hope for another successful campaign like they had last time. United goalkeeper David de Gea has been called by Luis Enrique to play for Spain at Euro 2020.

Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay will be seen featuring for Sweden and Scotland, respectively. Unfortunately, Donny van de Beek, who endured a poor debut season at United, has been ruled out of the Euro 2020-bound Netherlands side because of injury.

