7 steps to be an Arsenal fan

This is the recipe of being an Arsenal fan.

Every fourth guy in England is said to be an Arsenal fan

Traits are things that define an entity. Every person in this world has characteristics. In fact, everything in this world has characteristics. It is what makes them the things that they are.

Since every person in this universe has characteristics, Arsenal fans are no exception to it. They have some definitive set of qualities that sets them apart from the rest. If a person has those qualities, she/he can be easily classified as a Gooner.

On that note, here is a seven-step guide for anyone who aspires to be an Arsenal fan. Take this with a pinch (actually a bucketload) of salt.

#1 Listen to mediocre songs and learn to enjoy them

The face of mediocre songs

This might seem like a very absurd thing to do, but if you are absolutely sure about your decision to be an Arsenal fan, then you must start your journey with this step. This is important because your life as a Gooner will be a constant torture of watching mediocre displays from your team.

They say that when you are pained by something that you love, that pain feels like a delight. However, the trick is the falling in love part. Hence, you must start off by listening mediocre songs and enjoy them. If you don’t enjoy them in the beginning, you will get the hang of it if you pretend to love it.

Listening to country music would be the best way to liking mediocre tracks. Then you can grasp on to new age crap like Justin Bieber. After you get the gist of it, watch Arsenal games. By then, you will be subconsciously prepared to enjoy the mediocrity that Arsenal are champions at.