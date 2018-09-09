8 things you didn't know about Paul Pogba

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Paul Pogba has grown up to be a superstar in the world of football. He plays for the English club Manchester United and France as a central midfielder. In 2016, Pogba returned to the Red Devils at a price of 105 million (£89.3 million) plus bonuses of €5 million. He was also instrumental in winning the FIFA 2018 World Cup for France.

Today, we've compiled eight fun facts about Paul Pogba.

#1. His dedication

Paul wanted to be a football player since childhood. He aspired to be the best and hence hired a personal physiotherapist and a dietitian. They would ensure that he ate right and his body was always in best condition, to compete at any level.

#2. Nickname

Paul has a nickname ‘Il Polpo’ which translates to 'Paul the Octopus'. This is because he is lanky and has long legs to control the ball and keep it in possession.

#3. First to wear number 6 shirt

Paul became the first midfielder to wear number 6 shirt in the history of the Premier League. Jonny Evans and Wes Brown wore it previously, but they were defenders.

#4. Three of a kind

Paul has two twin brothers - Matthias and Florentin. All three of them are professional football players. Florentin plays for the Turkish club Genclerbirligi while Matthias played for Sparta Rotterdam. Out of the three, Paul is the most famous and has made his family proud.

#5. Made it big

Paul was inducted into the ‘2015 UEFA Team of the Year and ‘2015 FIFA FIFPro World XI’ on 8th January 2016.

#6. First to have emoji

Paul became the first-ever football player to have his own official Twitter hashtag emoji #Pogba. Twitter wanted to honor the legend, and this was a token of their appreciation.

#7. Arsenal fan

While growing up, Paul was an avid Arsenal fan and would cheer for them. He said Arsene Wenger’s side were popular in France.

#8. Moment of Brightness

Paul became the youngest player to be included in the 2016 FIFA's FIFPro Team of the Year, after Lionel Messi in 2009.