Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho can relieve Pogba at €100 million to buy another legend from PSG, also eyeing a deal at €15m to buy a forward from Steaua Bucuresti and more news

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Rumors
635   //    09 Sep 2018, 01:47 IST

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Pogba set to leave Manchester?

Introduction

It was a busy day with Machester United willing to let go of its superstar for €100 million to buy another legend from Paris Saint-Germain. The Red Devils have also shown a keen interest in a forward from Steaua Bucuresti at a price tag of €15m. 

Their midfielder has shown confidence in Jose Mourinho while the club is keeping a close watch on Roberto Alvarado.

#1. Jose Mourinho to relieve Paul Pogba on one condition

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final
Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Jose Mourinho has had a tough year, and Paul Pogba is not in his good books for the last six months. They have reported that Barcelona wants to sign Pogba in the January transfer window, but this is more of a speculation. When asked about this recent turn of events, Pogba said: “My future is in Manchester. I still have a contract, I am playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months.”

The Red Devils have lost two out of their four games at the Premier League. Hence they want to sell Paul Pogba for over €100 million. They think that this fund can be used to buy Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

#2. United eye January window move at €15m

United has shown a keen interest in buying Dennis Man. Steaua Bucuresti owner Gigi Becali revealed he quoted a price of €30m. The Red Devils want him at a price tag of €15m. The negotiations will definitely find a middle path.

They had earlier turned down the request for Dennis Man from AS Roma this summer.

#3. The Red Devils keeping an eye on Mexican youngster Roberto Alvarado

Cruz Azul v Veracruz - Torneo Apertura 2018 Liga MX
Cruz Azul v Veracruz - Torneo Apertura 2018 Liga MX

Roberto Alvarado made his debut in the Mexican national team on 29th August 2018. Manchester United is keeping a close watch on the midfielder from Cruz Azul. He has scored three times and assisted in five for his country .

#4. Nemanja Matic says Jose Mourinho one of the best

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Nemanja Matic, the midfielder for Manchester United said that Jose Mourinho is one of the best managers in the world with his insights and knowledge of the game.

Jose has been at the forefront of attack following the Red Devil’s defeat against Brighton and Tottenham in the Premier League. This should come as a respite for the legendary manager.




Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
