8 most valuable squads at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The CIES Football Observatory has published an in-depth valuation analysis of the 32 nations competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They have estimated the transfer values of each of the 831 players competing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and ranked the international teams as per their total squad valuation.

Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica have the least valuable squad at the tournament, with their combined valuation standing at a mere €23 million.

Read on to learn all about the eight most valuable international teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Let’s get to it!

Source: CIES Football Observatory

Special note: CIES has taken the players’ age, contract duration, the club they play for, experience, and their current form to create the list (via ESPN).

#8 Argentina — €748 million

Argentina v Peru - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

With a squad valuation of €748 million, two-time world champions Argentina have the eighth most valuable squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is easily La Albiceleste’s most recognizable player, but CIES does not deem him to be the most valuable. Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, with a price tag of €99 million is the country’s most valuable player right now.

DesmundOris @Desmund_Oris I need Lautaro Martinez and Julian Álvarez on their best. God I’m getting anxious I need Lautaro Martinez and Julian Álvarez on their best. God I’m getting anxious 😂😂 https://t.co/pVGJ3B6mgV

Martinez, 25, has been in fine form for Inter in the 2022-23 season. Playing 21 games across competitions, Martinez has popped up with eight goals and six assists. His current contract with Inter runs until June 2026.

#7 Netherlands — €756 million

Netherlands v Denmark - International Friendly

With a total valuation of €756 million, the Netherlands, who were narrowly beaten by Spain in the 2010 World Cup final, are seventh on CIES’s list. Holland failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia but have returned this year with a vengeance. Considering all their superstars perform up to their potential, Louis van Gaal’s side have a very good chance of going deep into the tournament.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP The Netherlands invited foreign workers to train with them in Qatar. Frenkie de Jong said afterwards: "Someone told me to join Liverpool." The Netherlands invited foreign workers to train with them in Qatar. Frenkie de Jong said afterwards: "Someone told me to join Liverpool." https://t.co/BYZkPL0JwQ

Liverpool center-back Virgil van Dijk is the most successful player in Holland’s World Cup squad, but the Dutchman is not their most valuable player.

According to CIES, Barcelona’s 25-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong, with a valuation of €110 million, holds that title. De Jong, whose contract will expire in June 2026, has looked sharp for Barcelona this season, scoring twice and claiming an assist in 17 games across competitions.

#6 Germany — €1.02 billion

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Garnering an accumulated squad valuation of €1.02 billion, four-time world champions Germany are sixth on CIES’s ranking. Hansi Flick’s side emerged on top at the 2014 FIFA World Cup but were knocked out in the group stage four years later in Russia. They will aim for a considerably better showing in Qatar this year.

Caner 🦁 @MarvelDeutscher



36 Games

17 Goals

3 Assists



19 year old Musiala (22/23 Season, still counting):



21 Games

12 Goals

8 Assists



🤯 19 year old Lionel Messi (06/07 Season):36 Games17 Goals3 Assists19 year old Musiala (22/23 Season, still counting):21 Games12 Goals8 Assists 19 year old Lionel Messi (06/07 Season): 36 Games17 Goals3 Assists19 year old Musiala (22/23 Season, still counting): 21 Games12 Goals8 Assists 😦🤯 https://t.co/FhJ3HsFPFj

Bayern Munich’s rising star Jamal Musiala is Germany’s most valuable player right now. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder, who is valued at a staggering €151 million, has been in scorching form in the 2022-23 season. Featuring in 22 games for Bayern across competitions, he has scored 12 times and provided 10 assists. His current deal with the Bavarians runs until June 2026.

#5 Portugal — €1.154 billion

Portugal v Nigeria - Friendly Game

Portugal’s 26-man 2022 FIFA World Cup squad is valued at a staggering €1.154 billion by the CIES Football Observatory, making them the tournament’s fifth-most valuable team. For the longest time, the 2016 European champions were defined as Cristiano Ronaldo’s team. The landscape has shifted massively in the last few years, with many talented individuals coming to the fore.

Unsurprisingly, 37-year-old Ronaldo, who has been in poor form this season (three goals in 16 games), is not Portugal’s most valuable player. With an estimated market value of €118 million, Manchester City’s superstar center-back Ruben Dias has emerged as Portugal’s most valuable footballer.

Rúben Dias @rubendias 🏼 Obrigado aos adeptos pelo apoio Prontos para o Catar!



Thank you all for the support Ready for the World Cup



#Portugal #VesteABandeira Excelente ensaio para o Mundial🏼 Obrigado aos adeptos pelo apoioProntos para o Catar!Thank you all for the supportReady for the World Cup Excelente ensaio para o Mundial 💪🏼 Obrigado aos adeptos pelo apoio ❤️ Prontos para o Catar! 🇵🇹Thank you all for the support ❤️ Ready for the World Cup 🇵🇹#Portugal #VesteABandeira https://t.co/AmCxG1WLaa

Dias, 25, has been rock-solid for City in all 19 games this season. The former Benfica man, whose contract expires in June 2027, has also found the back of the net once.

#4 Spain — €1.201 billion

Spain v Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

With a cumulative total of €1.201 billion, Luis Enrique’s Spain are fourth in CIES’s standings. The 2010 FIFA World Cup winners were knocked out in the quarter-finals in Russia, four years back. With an arguably better squad currently at their disposal, La Roja will fancy going deeper this time around in Qatar.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Pablo Torre:" Barça players who surprised me the most? Pedri, Dembélé and Frenkie. But the one who surprised me the most was Pedri....He never loses balls and always plays with great quality." Pablo Torre:" Barça players who surprised me the most? Pedri, Dembélé and Frenkie. But the one who surprised me the most was Pedri....He never loses balls and always plays with great quality." https://t.co/bk4m1FKv8Q

Barcelona’s 19-year-old midfield maestro Pedri is Spain’s most valuable player right now. Pedri, who is valued at €158 million, has been everpresent in Xavi’s team this season, scoring thrice in 19 games in all competitions. His current deal with Barca expires in June 2026.

#3 France — €1.337 billion

France v Austria: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Defending world champions France are third on CIES’ list with a staggering €1.337 billion valuation. Didier Deschamps’ side are filled to the brim with match-winners, but Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe remains their most valued possession.

As per CIES’ report, the PSG ace is valued at a staggering €185 million, despite having less than two years remaining on his club contract (June 2024). Mbappe has been in scorching form for the Parisians this season, scoring 19 times and claiming five assists in 20 games in all competitions.

#2 Brazil — €1.455 billion

Brazil v Paraguay - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil have the second-most valuable squad at the 2022 World Cup, with their cumulative valuation standing at €1.455 billion. Neymar is by far the most popular and arguably the most gifted player on their squad, but the PSG ace is not Brazil’s most valuable footballer. Real Madrid left winger Vinicius Junior, with a staggering €201 million price tag, currently has the highest valuation in Brazil.

UEFA.com em português @UEFAcom_pt Vinicius Jr: "Desejo do fundo do coração que um dia todos os brasileiros possam torcer por mim".



@vinijr I #UCL Vinicius Jr: "Desejo do fundo do coração que um dia todos os brasileiros possam torcer por mim". 🇧🇷 Vinicius Jr: "Desejo do fundo do coração que um dia todos os brasileiros possam torcer por mim".@vinijr I #UCL https://t.co/aEZ9dRGiUd

Vinicius Junior, 22, has been sharp in front of goal for the All-Whites this season. Playing in 21 matches, he has scored 10 times and has claimed five assists. Like Mbappe, Vinicius Junior is also set to become a free agent after June 2024.

#1 England — €1.499 billion

Italy v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Valued at an eye-popping €1.499 billion, Gareth Southgate’s England have the most valuable squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have not won the FIFA World Cup since 1966 but should fancy their chances this time around. Having reached the semi-finals in 2018 and played the European Championship final in 2021, England have proven that they have the mentality to prevail against tricky opponents.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #BVB



“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV.“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. BVB CEO Watzke on Bellingham: “After Qatar, we’ll have a discussion about what Jude actually wants. He should just tell us whether he wants to stay or leave”, tells Bild TV. 🚨🟡⚫️ #BVB“If the really big clubs are involved, then we can’t afford to have a fight financially”. https://t.co/bgM94txH4X

According to CIES, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has an estimated transfer value of €202 million, is currently England’s most valuable footballer. The 19-year-old is not only great at commanding the middle of the park, but he also has a penchant for scoring goals.

Bellingham has appeared in 22 games for Dortmund across competitions this season, scoring nine times and providing three assists. Bellingham’s contract with Dortmund will expire in June 2025.

