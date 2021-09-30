9 best number 9s in world football right now

The number 9 shirt has been worn by some of the world's most iconic players for some of the legendary clubs.

Players like Ronaldo Nazario, Filippo Inzaghi, Fernando Torres, Robbie Fowler and Alan Shearer are some of the few major players who have gone on to wear the shirt.

Having a good number 9 is crucial for a team's attack

A number 9 shirt is generally worn by the striker in the team. He is the finisher in the team and is someone who takes the team forward with their pace, dribbling, physicality and lethal finishing.

Unlike the others, the number 9 in the team is considered as an out-and-out finisher but also a person who has the creativity and work rate of modern footballers.

On that note, here we take a look at the nine best number 9s in world football right now:

#9 Memphis Depay - Barcelona

Barcelona's new talisman Memphis Depay is ninth on our list of the best No. 9s in world football right now.

In a season where Barcelona saw their greatest ever player, Lionel Messi, depart the club amidst a huge financial crisis, Depay's arrival has been the shining light for the Catalans.

Depay arrived in Catalonia on the back of a brilliant season with Lyon, where he scored a career-best 20 league goals and provided 12 assists for the Ligue 1 outfit. His performances were crucial in Lyon finishing in the top four last season.

The Dutchman is already proving to be a shrewd signing by Barcelona having notched up three goals and an assist in eight games for the club.

With Barcelona in all sorts of problems on and off the field right now, they will be hoping that Depay is the shining light that guides them out of this dark hole.

#8 Jamie Vardy - Leicester City

Jamie Vardy has arguably been Leicester City's most important player over the years. His late rise to the top of English football has been an absolute treat to watch.

Vardy, who signed for Leicester in 2012, rose to stardom during the Foxes' remarkable Premier League winning campaign in the 2015-16 season. He was an integral part of the side, scoring 24 goals and registering six assists in the league as Leicester beat all odds to seal a remarkable title win.

Famous for his electric pace and poaching ability, Vardy has been a consistent scorer for Leicester in recent years.

Last season Vardy managed to register 15 goals and nine assists in the Premier League although Leicester lost out on the top-four spot on the last day of the season.

Vardy started the new season with five goals and an assist in eight games across all competitions.

With Brendan Rodgers building a fantastic team at the King Power stadium, Vardy will no doubt be expected to perform at the highest level this season.

#7 Michail Antonio - West Ham United

Michail Antonio has been utilized in a variety of positions during his West Ham career, including playing as a right-back and a right winger. But the forward is currently being deployed as a striker and he has arguably been playing some of his best football in that position.

Antonio had a decent Premier League campaign last season, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists in 26 games as the Hammers earned a qualification to the Europa League.

But his form as a No. 9 this season has been absolutely brilliant, earning him a spot on this list.

In just five Premier League appearances this season, Antonio has managed to score five goals and provide three assists.

The Jamaican international's performances also earned him the Premier League Player of the Month for August.

If Antonio can carry on with his form, the Hammers will definitely be a good bet to finish in the top six this season.

