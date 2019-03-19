9 players who scored more free kicks than Messi and Ronaldo

Ronaldinho is one of the greatest free kick takers in history

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are unarguably two of the greatest players of all time, having rewritten the records books and changed football as we know it.

Goals, assists, dribbles and major trophies, the duo has seemingly done it all and topping their achievements would be next to impossible for future generations to come.

What makes their legend all the more spectacular is their consistency in doing so for so long, having been at the top of their games for the best part of the last 15 years.

Given their monstrous levels of performance, it stands to reason that the pair is among the best free kick takers of all time, making that most difficult of things - lifting a deadball over a wall and into the back of the net look like easy pickings.

With 51 direct free kicks scored, Cristiano Ronaldo is the more lethal of the pair, but it must be remembered that he had almost a six-year headstart on Lionel Messi who only fully took over set piece duties at Barcelona following the departure of Xavi.

The Argentine has, however, upped his game to incredible standards in recent years, scoring free kicks at will and causing a shiver to run down opposition defenses' spines whenever he lines up over a dead ball.

The 31-year-old has scored a total of nine free kicks this season to bring his career total to 43, while he scored nine direct free kicks in 2018 which was more than what any team managed across Europe's top five leagues.

Both men's dominance in football has been so utter that they find themselves top of almost every list imaginable (the good ones that is) imaginable. However, Messi's 43 and Ronaldo's 51 direct free kick goals scored pale in comparison to some of the most legendary free kick takers in history.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at nine players who scored more direct free kicks than the eternal duo.

#9 Rogerio Ceni - 59 goals

Sao Paulo v Flamengo - Brasileirao Series A 2014

Rogerio Ceni is a bonafide Sao Paulo legend, having represented the club a massive 1,257 times, while he also won 16 caps for the Brazilian national team.

Ceni made a name for himself with his set piece abilities, distinguishing himself as one of the most lethal free kick takers of all time, while he remains the highest scoring goalkeeper in history till date with 131 goals of which 59 were direct freekicks.

He was, however, not just good with the ball at his feet, as he was also very proficient at shotstopping and is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian goalkeepers of all time.

