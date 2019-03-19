×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

9 players who scored more free kicks than Messi and Ronaldo 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.29K   //    19 Mar 2019, 02:26 IST

Ronaldinho is one of the greatest free kick takers in history
Ronaldinho is one of the greatest free kick takers in history

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are unarguably two of the greatest players of all time, having rewritten the records books and changed football as we know it.

Goals, assists, dribbles and major trophies, the duo has seemingly done it all and topping their achievements would be next to impossible for future generations to come.

What makes their legend all the more spectacular is their consistency in doing so for so long, having been at the top of their games for the best part of the last 15 years.

Given their monstrous levels of performance, it stands to reason that the pair is among the best free kick takers of all time, making that most difficult of things - lifting a deadball over a wall and into the back of the net look like easy pickings.

With 51 direct free kicks scored, Cristiano Ronaldo is the more lethal of the pair, but it must be remembered that he had almost a six-year headstart on Lionel Messi who only fully took over set piece duties at Barcelona following the departure of Xavi.

The Argentine has, however, upped his game to incredible standards in recent years, scoring free kicks at will and causing a shiver to run down opposition defenses' spines whenever he lines up over a dead ball.

The 31-year-old has scored a total of nine free kicks this season to bring his career total to 43, while he scored nine direct free kicks in 2018 which was more than what any team managed across Europe's top five leagues.

Both men's dominance in football has been so utter that they find themselves top of almost every list imaginable (the good ones that is) imaginable. However, Messi's 43 and Ronaldo's 51 direct free kick goals scored pale in comparison to some of the most legendary free kick takers in history.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at nine players who scored more direct free kicks than the eternal duo.

Advertisement

#9 Rogerio Ceni - 59 goals

Sao Paulo v Flamengo - Brasileirao Series A 2014
Sao Paulo v Flamengo - Brasileirao Series A 2014

Rogerio Ceni is a bonafide Sao Paulo legend, having represented the club a massive 1,257 times, while he also won 16 caps for the Brazilian national team.

Ceni made a name for himself with his set piece abilities, distinguishing himself as one of the most lethal free kick takers of all time, while he remains the highest scoring goalkeeper in history till date with 131 goals of which 59 were direct freekicks.

He was, however, not just good with the ball at his feet, as he was also very proficient at shotstopping and is widely considered to be one of the greatest Brazilian goalkeepers of all time.



1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Lionel Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
4 players who have scored more goals than Ronaldo in Europe's top five leagues this season
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi UCL performance compared - Twitter Reactions
RELATED STORY
Twitter compares Ronaldo and Messi after their midweek exploits in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Why the Messi-Ronaldo debate still rages on despite similarly stunning performances from the two legends
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo news: One Champions League record that Lionel Messi still holds ahead of the Portuguese superstar
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could be the next Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
18 Mar SOL VAN 10:30 AM Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
18 Mar SOL VAN 10:30 AM Solomon Islands vs Vanuatu
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
18 Mar FIJ NEW 01:00 PM Fiji vs New Caledonia
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
Today MYA CHI 05:00 PM Myanmar vs Chinese Taipei
21 Mar GER SER 01:15 AM Germany vs Serbia
21 Mar WAL TRI 01:15 AM Wales vs Trinidad and Tobago
21 Mar SAU UAE 07:15 PM Saudi Arabia vs UAE
21 Mar KOS DEN 11:30 PM Kosovo vs Denmark
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us