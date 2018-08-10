Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
9 Premier League clubs that broke their transfer records this summer

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
7.09K   //    10 Aug 2018, 19:33 IST

Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper and Mahrez became the most expensive African player this summer
Kepa became the most expensive goalkeeper and Mahrez became the most expensive African player

While the rest of Europe is still enjoying the frenzy of the summer transfer window, the window has closed in England ahead of the start of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

It was a bizarre transfer window to be very honest. Spurs became the first team in Premier League history to not add to their squad in the summer, Manchester United made only one major signing when they clearly needed more, Manchester City refused to pay over the top for Jorginho who was one of their major targets and, Liverpool and Arsenal spent extravagantly to bolster their squads.

Most of the Premier League clubs, especially two of the newly promoted teams, were very busy in the summer. In fact, as many as nine Premier League teams broke their club record this summer despite Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs not breaking theirs this summer.

#1. Bournemouth - Jefferson Lerma

Lerma cost Bournemouth £25 million
Lerma cost Bournemouth £25 million

The job Eddie Howe has done at Bournemouth with his limited funds is commendable. Since gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2015, they have broken their club record transfer every season.

In 2015/15, Benik Afobe became their record transfer, in 2016/17 Jordon Ibe took over the mantle and in 2017/18 the record became Nathan Ake’s.

Ahead of the 2018/19 season, the Cherries broke their transfer record to sign Colombian international Jefferson Lerma from Levante for £25 million.

The 23-year-old midfielder was Bournemouth’s third and final signing of the summer after signing David Brooks from Sheffield United and Diego Rico from Leganes.

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
