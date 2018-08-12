9 Reasons why Chelsea fans should be excited this season

Chelsea has undergone another change of managers during the 2018/19 season. It is something that they are accustomed to by now as they can’t seem to hold on to a coach for more than two seasons.

With a new manager, comes in different ideas, players and vision. Maurizio Sarri will certainly want to stamp his authority on Chelsea this season and Chelsea fans should be excited.

Maurizio Sarri

#1 Change in formation

The most likely change to happen, if it hasn’t already, is the change of formation for the team. The team used to play in a 3-4-3 formation under Antonio Conte but expect the team to line up in Sarri’s favoured 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3.

#2 Ross Barkley to shine

At 24, Barkley isn't the young kid he used to be when he broke into Everton’s first eleven. He’s now expected to live up to the potential that made Chelsea part with a huge sum to get him last season.

With the change of formation, Barkley might just be the lucky player to force himself into Chelsea’s first team for the season. More of him is expected in the number 10 role for the team, just behind the main striker where he’ll be expected to pull the strings to link the midfield and the attack.

#3 Willian to star

Willian is going to play a starring role for Chelsea this season. He’s another player that will gain more from the change of formation as Conte’s 3-4-3 just didn’t seem to suit him.

It is building up in a way that it is finally going to be Willian’s season and he has to grab his chance with both hands. With his dribbling and close control up there with the best in the world, Willian has what it takes to even replace Hazard if he does go to Real Madrid. To top it all off, he also possesses pace that can frighten any defence in the league.

#4 A sweeper-keeper

It certainly is becoming a necessity these days. Almost all the top clubs in Europe at the moment have a keeper that is comfortable with the ball at his feet. If you are a keeper and aren’t, then chances are you’ll soon be replaced with someone who is.

Chelsea isn’t left behind in this department as they quickly settled on a keeper who is good with his distribution after they sold Courtois. Sarri wanted someone who will be able to sweep for his high pressing team and be able to initiate attacks from the back.

This is why he settled on Kepa Arrizabalaga. Though he didn’t come cheap from Bilbao and is still raw, he’s a keeper with huge potential and will only get better with time.

#5 Kante in a more advanced role

With the signing of Jorginho, Kante is expected to play a little bit further up the pitch than he did under the previous manager. The French world cup winning mid-fielder will perform a more box to box role under Sarri and Jorginho is expected to be the holding mid-fielder.

#6 Europa League

Though they would rather be in the Champions League, Chelsea will have to settle for Thursday night football this season.

They will also start the season as favourites to win the trophy, being one of the strongest teams in the competition. If they end up winning the trophy it will be considered an achievement by the board and the fans as well, so they may well just go ahead and try their best to win it.

Europa League

#7 Morata’s second season

The man that was expected to bang in the goals when they bought him last season simply hasn’t delivered since his arrival. This even forced Chelsea to back into the transfer market in search for a new striker in January and that is when they bought Giroud.

He’s even changed his shirt number to start afresh and he will hope his new number 29 shirt will bring him better fortune than his previous number 9.

#8 Captain Cezar

Cahill isn’t expected to be in Chelsea’s first team for much of this season. The mantle of leading the team as it was during the previous season will fall on the capable shoulder of Cezar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish international, though not trusted by Spanish national team managers has proven to be one of the most reliable generals in the Chelsea team for a number of seasons.

Azpilicueta with Sarri

#9 Change of Position For Hazard ?

Assuming Hazard doesn’t leave for Real Madrid this season, this may be the season that we get to see the three behind the striker at Chelsea being Willian on the left, Pedro on the right and cream of the crop, Hazard playing centrally.

Now that will be something worth looking out for. Surely, Sarri has thought about the prospect of playing the three there a couple of times. That will be a lineup that most teams in the league and Europe at large may fear coming up against.

Hazard running to Pedro and Willian.