A combined XI featuring players from PSG and Borussia Dortmund | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Erling Haaland and Neymar will be two key men to watch out for in the Round of 16 second leg clash

Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund lock horns at the Parc des Princes in a mouth-watering clash on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg. The German giants produced a brilliant result in the return tie nearly a fortnight ago as an Erling Haaland brace handed them a much-needed lead going into the decider in the French capital. However, PSG still have the crucial away goal in their bag which has delicately balanced this tie.

Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding the recent coronavirus outbreak, the match will be played behind close doors as ordered by UEFA and the Paris police officials. Other Champions League knock-out games like the one between Atalanta and Valencia will also take place at a fan-less Mestalla Stadium on Tuesday.

There is no doubt that both Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund possess some of the world’s most talented players, each of whom will be fighting and battling to come out on top on what is the biggest footballing stage in Europe. Therefore, in this section, we will create a combined XI featuring the best players from both star-studded outfits.

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas has four clean-sheets in seven Champions League games this season

Significantly more experienced than his Borussia Dortmund counterpart Roman Burki, Keylor Navas is one of world football’s best shot-stoppers. The Costa Rican keeper is a three-time Champions League winner and one-time Spanish champion with Real Madrid.

Having joined the French champions in a swap deal with Alphonse Areola going the other way, Navas has been revolutionary in goal this season, keeping 16 clean-sheets in all competitions. And the 33-year-old will look to have an excellent game between the sticks in order to keep the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland at bay.

