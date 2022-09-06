"A lot of things can happen in a year" - Barcelona legend says PSG superstar Lionel Messi will always be welcome at the Camp Nou 

Barcelona legend Carles Puyol has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi will always be welcome to return to his former club in Spain. The former Blaugrana skipper believes that the Argentine will always be well-received by the fans at Camp Nou if and when he chooses to return.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year contract with the French club last summer with an option for an extra year. Puyol stated that their is a possibility for his return to Camp Nou.

He said via SPORT:

"It's not too late for Messi to come back. His contract ends and a lot of things can happen in a year. It's also a World Cup year. It depends on Xavi and Leo, but Messi will always be well received at Barca."

The 44-year-old former Spanish defender also reflected upon Barcelona's new striker Robert Lewandowski's red-hot form in La Liga.

Puyol believes he, along with Karim Benzema, is one of the best strikers in the world right now and deserves to win the Ballon d'Or award.

Praising the Polish forward during an event in Spain, Puyol added:

" He (Lewandowski) is one of the best strikers in the world, and not only because of the goal, which he has . He downloads, he knows how to hold the ball, he knows how to combine... I hope he can win the Ballon d'Or. He deserves it for the good years he has had and now he has to win it at Barça, it will be a good sign."

Puyol also praised Real Madrid's goal machine Benzema for taking his club to new heights after the departure of their all-time record scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo. He said:

" Benzema and Lewandowski are two of the best 9 there are at the moment. Benzema has been putting up with Madrid since Cristiano left and Lewandowski has had some incredible years at Bayern."

Barcelona fans want Lionel Messi to return after his PSG contract expires in 2023

Barcelona fans online have requested Lionel Messi to return to his former club in Spain after his PSG contract expires in 2023. Fans have flooded the internet with heartfelt requests after former skipper Carles Puyol said that the Argentine international could any day return to Camp Nou.

Spanish news outlet El Nacional reported that Messi may not extend his contract with PSG after which rumors of his Barcelona return gather pace. However, nothing concrete has yet come out of PSG as to whether or not the two parties are engaged in extending the Argentine's contract.

Edited by Aditya Singh