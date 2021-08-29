Genoa vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Napoli take on Genoa at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on matchday two of the 2021-22 Serie A season, hoping to build on their winning start.

The Partenopei began the new campaign with a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Venezia last weekend. Lorenzo Insigne scored from the penalty spot and Elif Elmas added the second goal.

However, it came at a cost as Victor Osimhen was sent off in the first half, with Insigne also missing his first penalty.

It wasn't a perfect game for the side, but securing three points was their ultimate objective.

The same cannot be said of Genoa, however, who were thrashed 4-0 by reigning champions Inter Milan at the San Siro.

The Rossoblu were completely run over in the match and will be looking to bounce back in their first home game of the season.

Davide Ballardini's side will be drawing inspiration from their last game against Napoli, which surprisingly went their way.

Genoa vs Napoli Head-To-Head

There have been 37 clashes between the sides in the past, with Napoli winning 17 times, almost twice as many as Genoa (nine).

However, on their last visit to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in February, the Partenopei were beaten 2-1.

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): L

Napoli Form Guide (all competitions): W

Genoa vs Napoli Team News

Genoa

The Griffins are free of injuries with all key players available for selection.

Valon Behrami and Mattia Bani are back from suspension, boosting manager Davide Ballardini's options.

However, there may be a few changes from the side left battered in Milan last weekend. Flavio Bianchi is likely to come in for Yahya Kallon, who lacked composure upfront in their last game.

Caleb Ekuban and Andrea Favilli are also gunning for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Napoli

Unfortunately, the Partenopei do not have a clean bill of health, with Dries Mertens and Piotr Zielinski both out injured.

Diego Demme and Faouzi Ghoulam are still recovering in the treatment room.

To compound manager Luciano Spaletti's problems further, Victor Osimhen was suspended from the clash after getting sent off on the first matchday.

Hirving Lozano might have to cover for him in attack, although the Mexican is more comfortable as a winger.

Injured: Dries Mertens, Piotr Zielenski, Diego Demme and Faouzi Ghoulam

Suspended: Victor Osimhen

Unavailable: None

Genoa vs Napoli Predicted XI

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Davide Biraschi, Zinho Vanheusden, Domenico Criscito; Stefano Sabelli, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Hernani Junior, Andrea Cambiaso; Goran Pandev, Flavio Bianchi.

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marco Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas; Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne, Hirving Lozano.

Genoa vs Napoli Prediction

Genoa were atrocious in their opening match and look set to fight for survival in Serie A if they continue like this.

Napoli have way more quality in their ranks and, despite a few missing pieces in their squad, should cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Genoa 0-2 Napoli

Also See: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Read Paul Merson's exclusive Premier League predictions column! Click here for his latest article

Edited by Peter P