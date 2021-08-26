Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Football League One 2021-22

In a clash of two in-form sides, Sunderland host Wycombe Wanderers at the Stadium of Light on matchday four in League One 2021-22 season.

The Black Cats have lost just once from the opening six games of the campaign in all competitions - a surprise 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion last weekend.

But with nine points from four league matches, Lee Johnson's side are fifth in the table.

The Chairboys, meanwhile, have returned to the third tier following a disastrous run in the Championship last season.

However, it's been a fairly impressive return to League One nonetheless. They're unbeaten in their opening four games, winning all but one - a 1-1 draw to Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only four times before, with the spoils being equally shared at one win each.

Having drawn both their league clashes in the 2018-19 season, the Chairboys eked out a 1-0 home win the following campaign.

The Black Cats responded with a 4-0 drubbing in the return leg that same season.

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Sunderland

Aiden O'Brien has offered manager Lee Johnson fresh selection headaches with a sublime hat-trick in midweek's League Cup fixture.

Lee Burge and Luke O'Nien both missed the clash with injuries and there's no update on their health just yet.

Corry Evans, who's been out with a hamstring problem since limping out of the game against MK Dons on August 14, isn't likely to return before September.

Arbenit Xhemajli and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Lee Burge, Luke O'Nien, Corry Evans, Arbenit Xhemajli, Jordan Willis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers

Ryan Tafazolli made his return from an injury but was subbed off at half-time. It's unclear whether he's injured again or if it was merely a tactical switch from the manager.

Dominic Gape and Jason McCarthy will be assessed before the clash while Nick Freeman picked up a knock in Saturday's fixture and might continue his recovery.

Concerns over the availability of Charlie Carter, Chris Lines and Scott Cuthbert also remain as the trio have missed their last two games in all competitions.

Injured: Dominic Gape, Jason McCarthy, Charlie Carter, Chris Lines and Scott Cuthbert

Doubtful: Ryan Tafazolli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Sunderland (4-2-3-1): Anthony Patterson; Carl Winchester, Callum Doyle, Bailey Wright, Dennis Cirkin; Elliot Embleton, Dan Neil; Jack Diamond, Alex Pritchard, Aiden O'Brien; Ross Stewart.

Wycombe Wanderers (5-3-2): David Stockdale; Sullay Kaikai, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson, Jordan Obita; Oliver Pendleberry, Josh Scowen, Anis Mehmeti; Garath McCleary, Sam Vokes.

Sunderland vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

Both sides have made a positive start to their league campaign and are separated by just one point in the table.

The Black Cats have beaten Wycombe on their last visit to the Stadium of Light. But the situation is different this time around with both teams looking in good shape.

Prediction: Sunderland 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

