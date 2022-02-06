"A sensible decision" - Kevin Phillips says Manchester United are already in the process of identifying Ralf Rangnick's successor

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Manchester United are set for a summer rebuild under a new manager following a lack of transfer activity this January.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick's contract runs until the summer and reports suggest Manchester United will be looking at either Ajax's Erik Ten Hag or PSG's Mauricio Pochettino to permanently take on the role.

There had been rumors of Rangnick staying in the managerial position if he had achieved significant success, but current signs point to the club findiing someone else for the a permanent role.

Terry Flewers @terryflewers If you want Manchester United to get better, support Ralf Rangnick and his methods that's it! #mufc If you want Manchester United to get better, support Ralf Rangnick and his methods that's it! #mufc

Speaking to the Football Insider the former striker said:

“I didn’t think he would be the permanent one anyway. I thought he would be there until the summer."

Phillips continued:

“In the meantime, I think the club will be identifying their new guy as the season’s going on."

The reports linking the club with Pochettino and Ten Hag give credence to Phillips' analysis and he even went on to suggest that the club are looking at new player arrivals:

"They may also be lining players up already."

“It makes sense not to bring three, four players in during this window if the manager’s not going to be there in the summer. A sensible decision from Man United."

“They have got a good enough squad to get results. It’s all about the summer and probably a new manager in. The rebuild starts there.”

It will certainly be interesting to see the changes that occur at Old Trafford.

Pochettino or Ten Hag for Manchester United

Could Ten Hag be the next Manchester United manager?

The debate surrounding the next Manchester United manager is heating up as we head towards summer.

With Ralf Rangnick going upstairs as part of the board, he will have a say in the selection of the permanent manager.

The German has attempted to put his imprint on the team with an emphasis on pressing but there hasn't been a major improvement.

Erik Ten Hag would embrace the gegen-pressing philosophy that Rangnick professes, however, the Dutch manager's ideas are more attack-based and his approach involves risk taking which will excite United fans.

👁‍🗨 @UtdGen If it’s not Erik Ten Hag then just keep Ralf Rangnick as manager If it’s not Erik Ten Hag then just keep Ralf Rangnick as manager https://t.co/PHCGRxD9p1

Pochettino, meanwhile, is familiar with United, having spent five years at Tottenham Hotspur. During his time at Spurs he drew acclaim for his attacking style of play, often adopting a 4-2-3-1 formation which was very possession-based.

At PSG, the Argentine manager has had to adapt to the big names at his disposal which has not wholly worked out, with reports suggesting the Paris side are ready to let Pochettino go.

It will be interesting to see which route United go down in finding a new manager: do they go for a manager who knows the Premier League but seemingly struggles with big names?

Also Read Article Continues below

Or do they go with a manager who is a risk-taker and would be starting a new role out of the comfort of the Eredivisie?

Edited by S Chowdhury