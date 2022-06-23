“A world-class player” - John Barnes urges Chelsea to sign ‘fantastic’ 27-year-old attacker

Liverpool legend John Barnes has lavished praise on Raheem Sterling and urged Chelsea to sign the Manchester City winger.

Sterling, 27, continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea, with Sky Sports reporting that the Blues will act on their interest now with Romelu Lukaku having left for Inter Milan.

The Manchester City star has been a key member of Pep Guardiola's side over the years and has made 339 appearances, scoring 131 goals and making 95 assists.

Barnes heaped praise on the English star who he believes would be a brilliant signing for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Speaking on Sterling's decision over his future, Barnes said (via HITC):

"It all depends on Raheem. If he feels, with the new signings, he’s not going to be a regular player, of course, he is a fantastic world-class player, so he deserves to be (playing on a regular basis)."

The Blues are in dire need of attacking reinforcements, with Lukaku having been the side's top goalscorer last season with 15 goals, which isn't overly impressive.

Barnes believes Sterling may feel he will be given more first-team minutes at Stamford Bridge:

“Maybe, if he feels at Chelsea, he would play more regularly, then it would be a great move for him and it would be a great move for Chelsea as well. If you think about the price they have to pay, the age of Raheem and the quality. It will be a fantastic signing for them, but Raheem will make that decision."

Sterling has just one year left on his current contract with City, and Sky Sports reports that the Premier League champions will look to sell the England international for around £50 million.

Raheem Sterling would become one of Chelsea's top attackers

Raheem Sterling would revitalize Tuchel's attack

Chelsea were plagued with attacking issues throughout the 2021-2022 season which had consequences for their challenge for trophies.

Romelu Lukaku's club-record £97.8 million move ended up being a disaster, with the Belgian suffering a goal drought and sharing a fractious relationship with the club.

Kai Havertz performed admirably in a new false-nine role but picked up an injury in the latter stages of the season.

Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech flattered to deceive, with the trio managing just 14 league goals between them.

Hence, Sterling's potential arrival could revitalize a stagnant frontline for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Defensively, the Stamford Bridge side were on top of their game, conceding just 33 goals in the league, the third lowest. It is in attack that they need someone of Sterling's caliber.

A proven player at the top level, Sterling also has the experience of winning the Premier League multiple times which he will bring to Stamford Bridge if the move goes through.

