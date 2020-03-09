Aaron Ramsey enjoys standout Juventus performance as victory increases advantage over Inter Milan

Aaron Ramsay produced his best performance for Juventus in a crucial 2-0 victory over title rivals Inter Milan

A three-horse race for Serie A was likely reduced to two last night as an Aaron Ramsey inspired Juventus beat close rivals, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, to open up a nine-point gap over the team led by their former player and manager.

It was undoubtedly Ramsey's best performance since signing for the Italian giants on a free transfer from Arsenal last summer.

It was an encounter that highlighted all of the best bits about his game. Playing in a midfield three, in front of an empty ground due to the ongoing impact of the Coronavirus in Italy, he was a dominant force, completing 91% of his passes, making numerous tackles and interceptions, scoring the crucial first opening goal, before combining with Paulo Dybala, who put the result beyond doubt.

His impact on Serie A's biggest game so far suggests that the Welshman has now truly found his feet playing for his new team in a new country. After initially struggling for playing time under Maurizio Sarri, he has now started the team's last three Serie A games, scoring goals in back to back league games for the first time in Italy.

Ramsey's attention will now turn to winning some silverware in his first season abroad as he looks to help his side shake off the remaining challenge of the resurgent Lazio in the league. There is also a 1-0 deficit to overcome against Lille in the Champion's League last 16 and the second leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia which is nicely poised at 1-1 against AC Milan after the first leg, though the date of the return fixture is still to be confirmed.

Ramsey's return to something close to his best form is also great news for Ryan Giggs and Wales, who will surely need Ramsey fully fit and firing if they are to make an impact at Euro 2020, particularly given Gareth Bale's ongoing struggles at Real Madrid and the news that Joe Allen will likely miss the tournament after rupturing his Achilles tendon.