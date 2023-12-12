Aberdeen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023 

Aberdeen will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday in the final round of the group stages of the 2023-24 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

The home side have struggled to perform in their first group stage appearance in continental football since the 2007-08 season and have now been dumped out of the competition. They came from behind to pick up a 2-2 draw over Finnish outfit HJK in their last group game, with Angus MacDonald and Luis Henriques getting on the scoresheet to help secure a point.

Eintracht Frankfurt have performed fairly well in the Conference League this season and have secured a playoff spot. They were beaten 2-1 by PAOK in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

The visitors sit second in the group table with nine points from five games. They have nothing left to play for this week but will be targeting maximum points as they look to return to winning ways on the road.

Aberdeen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three draws between Aberdeen and Frankfurt. The visitors are winless in all three games, picking up two wins and a draw.

The home side have had 21 competitive meetings against German opposition. They have won five of those games, drawn six times and lost the other 10.

The visitors have had eight meetings against Scottish opposition in European competitions. They have won five of those games, drawn twice and lost once.

Aberdeen are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Frankfurt have the best defensive record in Group G so far with a goal concession tally of five.

Aberdeen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Aberdeen's latest result ended a six-game winless streak and they will now look to kick on from that this week. They have, however, won just two of their last 10 home games across all competitions and could struggle here.

Similarly, Frankfurt thrashed Bayern Munich 5-1 in their game on Saturday to end a four-game losing streak and will head into the midweek clash full of confidence. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have more than enough to win here.

Prediction: Aberdeen 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Aberdeen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frankfurt

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the Dons' last four home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)