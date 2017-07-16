Abinash Ruidas lodges a complaint to the AIFF against East Bengal

by Arkodeepto Mukherjee News 16 Jul 2017, 20:54 IST

Abinash Ruidas

What’s the story?

The controversy regarding transfers continues for East Bengal as their footballer Abinash Ruidas has filed a complaint to the AIFF against the club officials. According to Ruidas, his contract with the club is over but the club officials said that he’s not a free player and has one more year’s contract with them.

The player wanted to see the details of the contract, which the officials failed to produce in the last two weeks. This exciting young player had a fantastic outing with Atletico de Kolkata last year in ISL and was almost a regular in the first XI.

Context

Ruidas appeared for the medical test on Saturday to make himself available for ISL draft. East Bengal officials have to come up with proper evidence of his contract or else they may face strong actions from the AIFF.

The heart of the matter

Apparently, Ruidas wanted to see the original contract paper but the club officials haven’t replied. Meanwhile, the club officials have shown him a photocopy of the contract which was not satisfactory to the footballer.

Ruidas said that he is fine with playing at East Bengal for one more season if they can show him the proper contract papers. Indian football is rising at the moment with Under-17 World Cup around the corner and at such a point, if a century-old club like East Bengal wrongs a powerhouse talent like Ruidas, then it will really not help the Indian football scenario.

What’s next?

Ruidas’s agent has sent a letter to the AIFF secretary Kushal Das and has requested him to intervene and do the needful. Now, the ball is in the AIFF’s court and they have to decide the fate of this young footballer. Kolkata League is not far away and Ruidas expects a decision before that. It would be interesting to see how things pan up in the next few days.

Author’s Take

A young player like Ruidas should not suffer like this as his career is standing at a very crucial juncture. Rather he should be given the time and space to focus only on football.

Players like him are the future of Indian football and the East Bengal and AIFF should sort the matter out soon.