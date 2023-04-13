The San Siro has missed the adrenaline that comes with AC Milan taking down their opponents in the later stages of European competitions due to the club’s dwindling fortunes in recent years.

However, there was enough fun on Wednesday (April 12) when the Rossoneri rolled back the years to those magical nights by beating Napoli in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Ismael Bennacer’s first-half strike was the difference between the two teams, in what was a highly competitive game.

The rivalry between AC Milan and Napoli has been brewing up this season. The second leg will be the third time they will be facing each other in the space of three weeks.

AC Milan edge Napoli again

Between January 21, 2023, and the start of April, Napoli had lost just one game, but Luciano Spalleti’s side has now lost twice to AC Milan in ten days.

The Rossoneri got the better of Napoli in Serie A, stunning the league leaders 4-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on April 2. Their latest victory in the Champions League was well-deserved too.

Although Napoli enjoyed the larger share of possession, created more chances and had more shots on target, Milan held their own and stuck to their game plan. They also carved Napoli’s defence open several times with their swift counter-attacking play and could’ve hurt the visitors more had Rafael Leao and co. had taken their chances.

Everything to play for in second leg

Despite AC Milan’s first-leg win, the quarterfinal is far from over. Napoli will look to be better and more dangerous in the deciding leg at home.

Spalleti’s side had to do without the services of their in-form striker Victor Osimhen, who missed the game due to an injury. However, the Nigeria international will be back for the second leg.

With him, Napoli are sharper and will pose more of a threat. Milan may have won, but 1-0 is just a slender advantage, and that could be overturned next week.

“We didn’t build out well from the back at the start, giving Napoli the chance to hurt us, but we got the first home win over Napoli in three years. It is certainly only the first half of this tie, and it is all still to play for,” Milan manager Stefano Pioli admitted after the game, as quoted by Football Italia.

He continued:

“I thought it was 50-50 before kick-off, and that remains unchanged after this first leg. We were a little lucky early on but never lost our balance; we always kept that concentration and sacrifice off the ball, allowing Napoli what is fair for a team of their quality. It’s true in the final 10 minutes, we were unable to score a second goal, and there are regrets, but the tie is wide open, and that is what we wanted.”

There’s still everything to play for in the second leg. Considering how ruthless Napoli have been at home this season, they cannot be ruled out of this quarterfinal tie yet.

AC Milan did win 4-0 at Napoli only a few days ago, though, as they eye a return to the Champions League semifinals for the first time in 16 years when they won the competition.

