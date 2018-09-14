Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AC Milan Transfer News: Milan set to raid London clubs for star players-14 September 2018

Bill Papargyriou
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
439   //    14 Sep 2018, 17:57 IST

AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A

AC Milan is currently working to bring new faces to the team in the coming January. In addition, the Italian giants are one step closer to fill their vacant CEO position. Last but not least, the Rossoneri have offered a new contract to one of the team's stars.

Transfer News

E
Fabregas and Ramsey are currently top on AC Milan's transfer list

According to the latest reports, AC Milan is looking to England to reinforce their squad. The Italian newspaper Tuttosport, particularly, asserts that the Rossoneri have been targeting Aaron Ramsey and Cesc Fabregas to add some quality in their midfield area. Both of the players see their contract with their respecting clubs running out next June and that means they can be available for free even if Milan might attempt to acquire them sooner.

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Spartak Moscow- Russian Premier League
Paredes (right) can be available for €35millions

Moreover, Leandro Paredes currently tops AC Milan Sporting Director Leonardo's list of candidates for the replacement of Lucas Biglia who has struggled last season for the Rossoneri, although he seems much improved at the movement. The Argentinian will be 33 years old next January and Corriere Dello Sport claims Paredes, who plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg, can be available for a fee of €35millions.

E
Barella has been spectacular so far for his Cagliari side and has attracted the interest of AC Milan

Lastly, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have been eyeing Cagliari's, Nicolo Barella. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the Rossoneri will keep their eyes on the 21-years-old midfielder when the two teams face each other on Sunday night. However, Cagliari's asking price for the talented Italian is around €40milllions, a prohibited sum for Milan given the fact that the Rossoneri are currently in breach of the UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Arsenal AC Milan Football Aaron Ramsey Cesc Fabregas Arsenal Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Bill Papargyriou
CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan to offer cash-plus-player for Lazio...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan set to offer Premier League winning...
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan: 3 players that must make a difference this...
RELATED STORY
AC Milan 2017/18: A season of turmoil but is it all in...
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
AC Milan confirm signing of Juventus defender
RELATED STORY
Top 5 AC Milan signings of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT JUV HEL
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Hellas Verona
FT GEN TOR
1 - 2
 Genoa vs Torino
FT CAG ATA
1 - 0
 Cagliari vs Atalanta
FT CHI BEN
1 - 0
 Chievo vs Benevento
FT UDI BOL
1 - 0
 Udinese vs Bologna
FT NAP CRO
2 - 1
 Napoli vs Crotone
FT MIL FIO
5 - 1
 Milan vs Fiorentina
FT SPA SAM
3 - 1
 SPAL vs Sampdoria
FT LAZ INT
2 - 3
 Lazio vs Internazionale
FT SAS ROM
0 - 1
 Sassuolo vs Roma
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us