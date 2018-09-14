AC Milan Transfer News: Milan set to raid London clubs for star players-14 September 2018

Bill Papargyriou

AC Milan is currently working to bring new faces to the team in the coming January. In addition, the Italian giants are one step closer to fill their vacant CEO position. Last but not least, the Rossoneri have offered a new contract to one of the team's stars.

Transfer News

Fabregas and Ramsey are currently top on AC Milan's transfer list

According to the latest reports, AC Milan is looking to England to reinforce their squad. The Italian newspaper Tuttosport, particularly, asserts that the Rossoneri have been targeting Aaron Ramsey and Cesc Fabregas to add some quality in their midfield area. Both of the players see their contract with their respecting clubs running out next June and that means they can be available for free even if Milan might attempt to acquire them sooner.

Paredes (right) can be available for €35millions

Moreover, Leandro Paredes currently tops AC Milan Sporting Director Leonardo's list of candidates for the replacement of Lucas Biglia who has struggled last season for the Rossoneri, although he seems much improved at the movement. The Argentinian will be 33 years old next January and Corriere Dello Sport claims Paredes, who plays for Zenit Saint Petersburg, can be available for a fee of €35millions.

Barella has been spectacular so far for his Cagliari side and has attracted the interest of AC Milan

Lastly, Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have been eyeing Cagliari's, Nicolo Barella. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the Rossoneri will keep their eyes on the 21-years-old midfielder when the two teams face each other on Sunday night. However, Cagliari's asking price for the talented Italian is around €40milllions, a prohibited sum for Milan given the fact that the Rossoneri are currently in breach of the UEFA Financial Fair Play rules.

