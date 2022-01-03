AC Milan respond after Serie A giants offered PSG winger Angel Di Maria: Reports

According to La Repubblica, AC Milan have informed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) that signing Angel Di Maria is not a priority for them during the January window.

Angel Di Maria joined PSG in the summer of 2015 in a £44 million deal from Manchester United. Now in his seventh season at the club, Di Maria has 91 goals and 115 assists for the French club in 280 overall appearances. He has the highest assists in PSG's history and is under contract until June 2022.

Angel Di Maria was initially expected to extend his contract for a year and had every intention of doing so. Reportedly, the Argentinian eventually wants to return to his boyhood club Rosario Central but is still an important player for Mauricio Pochettino.

Regardless, PSG reportedly offered AC Milan the chance to sign him in January. However, at this time, a potential transfer to the Italian club does not seem likely.

Angel Di Maria could be forgiven for not wanting to leave PSG just yet. The French club have never won the Champions league in their history but have a great chance this year. They signed the likes of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnaruma and Achraf Hakimi this season to help in that cause.

Di Maria is one of the few players who has had the honor of playing alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He won the Copa America alongside Messi last year but will now want to win the Champions alongside his country legend as well. PSG have one of the most-stacked lineups of all time with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, three of the best attackers in the world.

They have had a few hiccups this season but have a 13-point lead in Ligue 1. With Mbappe expected to move on in the summer, the club’s owners will know they have the best chance of winning the Champions league this season.

The same appears to be true for Angel Di Maria, who wants to stay at the French club for one more season.

