AC Milan vs Bologna prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Serie A kicks off this weekend as AC Milan welcome Bologna to the San Siro in a fixture that will likely set the tone of the new campaign for both sides. AC Milan have improved by leaps and bounds over the past few months and will have the upper hand in this game.

Bologna endured an underwhelming 2019-20 Serie A campaign and finished the season in 12th place. The away side conceded 65 goals in the league last season and will have to put in a better defensive performance against AC Milan on Monday.

AC Milan have managed to convince the talismanic Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay with the club for another year and have also signed midfield prodigy Sandro Tonali on loan from Brescia. The Rossoneri have experienced an extraordinary resurgence under Stefano Pioli and are well-placed for a top-four finish this season.

AC Milan vs Bologna Head-to-Head

AC Milan predictably have a superior head-to-head record in this game and have won 15 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two sides. Bologna have managed only two victories against the Rossoneri and will have to dig deep into their squad to improve their record on Monday.

AC Milan thrashed Bologna by an astonishing 5-1 margin in July this year as Stefano Pioli's tactical nous came to the fore. The Rossoneri have an impeccable attacking unit and will hope to get their Serie A campaign off to a breathtaking start.

AC Milan form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Bologna form guide: W-D-L-W-L

AC Milan vs Bologna Team News

Mateo Musacchio is currently injured

AC Milan

AC Milan will have to do without Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao, and Andrea Conti against Bologna. Sandro Tonali and Brahim Diaz were on the bench in AC Milan's 2-0 victory against the Shamrock Rovers during the week and are likely to make substitute appearances on Monday. Alessio Romagnoli is yet to recover from his injury and remains a doubt for this fixture

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao, Andrea Conti

Doubtful: Alessio Romagnoli

Suspended: Daniel Maldini

Gary Medel will not play a part in this game

Bologna

Bologna are unlikely to make drastic changes in their line-up for this fixture and are likely to field players that will try to thwart AC Milan's attacking superstars. Gary Medel picked up a string of yellow cards towards the end of the 2019-20 Serie A campaign and is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gary Medel

AC Milan vs Bologna Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo Larangeira, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Stefano Denswil; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini; Rodrigo Palacio

AC Milan vs Bologna Prediction

Bologna face an uphill task against a formidable AC Milan unit and the likes of Mattias Svanberg and Jerdy Schouten will have to be at their best to curb AC Milan's creative influences in the middle of the pitch. The away side will rely heavily on Rodrigo Palacio to hurt the Rossoneri in the final third and the Serie A veteran may well come up with the goods.

AC Milan have shown tremendous improvement over the past few months and their superior squad strength is likely to prove too much of a challenge for Bologna. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic established an excellent relationship towards the end of last season and are likely to guide the Rossoneri to a victory on Monday.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Bologna

