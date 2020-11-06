The Serie A returns to the fold this weekend as AC Milan take on an impressive Hellas Verona outfit at the San Siro on Sunday. The Rossoneri are currently unbeaten in the Serie A and will want to maintain their excellent streak with a victory in this fixture.

Hellas Verona thrashed a hapless Benevento side by a convincing 3-1 margin last week and have a point to prove going into this game. The away side is currently in seventh place in the Serie A table and will want to pull off an upset against the Rossoneri.

AC Milan slumped to a shocking 3-0 defeat against Lille in the UEFA Europa League and will need to bounce back immediately to maintain their stronghold in the Serie A. Stefano Pioli has a brilliant squad at his disposal and will no settle for anything less than all three points in this game.

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

AC Milan have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won five games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two sides. Verona have managed three victories and will want to gain ground on their rivals this weekend.

Hellas Verona held AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in the previous game played between the two sides earlier this year. Hakan Calhanoglu scored for the Rossoneri on the day and will want to get on to the scoresheet yet again on Sunday.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-W-W

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-L-W

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Team News

AC Milan

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has the majority of his players fit and available for selection. However, there remain doubts over the fitness of Davide Calabria, Mateo Musacchio, and Samu Castillejo

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Samu Castillejo, Davide Calabria

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have a long list of injuries to account for and will have to do without Miguel Veloso, Marco Benassi, Andrea Favilli, Samuel Di Carmine, Koray Gunter, and Ronaldo Vieira in this game. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: Miguel Veloso, Marco Benassi, Andrea Favilli, Samuel Di Carmine, Koray Gunter, Ronaldo Vieira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Diogo Dalot; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Alan Empereur, Federico Ceccherini, Matteo Lovato; Federico Dimarco, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze, Darko Lazovic; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Nikola Kalinic

AC Milan vs Hellas Verona Prediction

AC Milan have one of the best squads in Italy at the moment and have become a resurgent force under Stefano Pioli. The Rossoneri will want to bounce back from their Europa League setback immediately and secure a victory in this fixture.

Hellas Verona have an excellent attacking force in Antonin Barak and Nikola Kalinic and will want to trouble the hosts this weekend. AC Milan have been exceptional this season, however, and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Hellas Verona

