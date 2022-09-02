AC Milan vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

The Serie A brings two of its fiercest rivals together in an intriguing clash this weekend as AC Milan lock horns with Inter Milan at the San Siro on Saturday. Both teams are fighting for the league title this season and will need to win this game.

Inter Milan are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Nerazzurri eased past Cremonense by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Rossoneri were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Sassuolo last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have a slight edge in the Derby della Madonnina and have won 85 out of the 232 matches played between the two teams. AC Milan have managed 78 victories against Inter Milan and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Inter Milan. AC Milan were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-W

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Team News

AC Milan need to win this game

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is recovering from surgery at the moment and has been ruled out for the next few months. Charles De Ketelaere has been impressive so far and could start against Inter Milan this weekend.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan have a good squad

Inter Milan

Raoul Bellanova has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection this weekend. Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Charles De Ketelaere; Ante Rebic

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Prediction

AC Milan have not been at their best so far this season and cannot afford to drop points in this fixture. The likes of Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao have grown under Stefano Pioli and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Inter Milan have blown hot and cold over the past year but can be a formidable force on their day. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi