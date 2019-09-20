AC Milan vs Inter Milan Preview: Match Preview, Kick-off information, Where to watch, Betting tips and more | Serie A 2019-20

Kumar Shashwat FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 13 // 20 Sep 2019, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Conte inspire Inter to a victory at the weekend?

The 224th instalment of the Derby della Madonnina is set to transcend the footballing fraternity on the 21st of September at the San Siro. Over the years, the city rivals have produced several compelling contests, with both sides relatively even on the head to head front.

AC Milan and Inter Milan have served delectable delicacies to football fanatics, a cuisine that has been the perfect combination of action, drama, goals, intrigue and intricate sub-plots. And, on Saturday, the teams are set to engross themselves in another battle for bragging rights.

AC Milan and Inter underwent managerial changes during the off-season and the pair has endured contrasting fortunes so far. While the latter has managed to win three Serie A games on the bounce under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, the former has managed just a couple of victories as Marco Giampaolo looks to settle down in his role at the helm.

Yet, one can’t deny that the Rossoneri are much more in turmoil as compared to their peers. A breach of the Financial Fair Play regulations meant that AC Milan were dumped out of European competitions, even before the season began. The above also hampered their summer business significantly, an aspect that has slowed down their progress under a new manager.

As for Inter, the arrival of Conte seems to have reinvigorated a club guilty of stagnating after winning the Champions League, nearly a decade ago. Since that triumph, the Nerazzurri have searched fervently to rekindle their magic of yesteryears. Yet, it has largely been in vain.

However, with the Italian in charge of things, Inter are guaranteed a manager who thrives on challenges and one with a proven pedigree of holding his own in title races. Thus, on form and the complement of players available to both outfits, the Nerazzurri seem to have an edge. Yet, derbies rarely work according to footballing logic, don’t they?

So, it is time to sit back, relax and immerse oneself in the fiery Milan derby, once again. After all, there aren’t many better renditions of a city rivalry than the one these teams enjoy.

Kick-off Information

Date: 21st September 2019

Time: 7:45 PM BST; 12:15 AM IST on the 22nd of September, 2019

Advertisement

Venue: San Siro

Referee: Giuseppe Meazza

Where to watch: Sony Network (India); ESPN+ (USA)

Head to Head Record

Total Matches Played: 223 matches

AC Milan: 76 wins

Inter Milan: 80 wins

Draw: 67 draws

Form Guide (Last five competitive matches; most recent first)

AC Milan: W-W-L-W-W

Inter Milan: D-W-W-W-W

Players to watch out for

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has sadly been subject to several vile remarks recently

Romelu Lukaku was part of a massive transfer saga in the summer. Through the early part of the transfer window, the Belgian looked destined to move to Inter. However, a swap deal with Juventus suddenly seemed a possibility. Yet, once that particular move failed to materialise, the striker found himself joining Conte’s ranks.

The Belgian started the season well too, scoring and providing Inter with the attacking edge they had been craving. However, a combination of off-field issues and certain disgusting remarks by the Italian public and pundits has affected his performances negatively.

Yet, in light of the fighter he is, he would like to come out throwing punches when Inter play AC Milan on Saturday. And that might not bode well for the Rossoneri.

Krzysztof Piatek

Piatek will look to fire against Inter

The Polish striker has taken to life at the San Siro like a duck to water since his transfer in January 2019. Subsequently, he bagged 9 goals in 16 starts for Milan in 2018-19 and has added a solitary goal to that tally this term.

Thus, the 24-year-old would be looking to lay down an early marker when his side locks horns with Inter. Additionally, the arrival of Lukaku seems to have contributed to a general consensus of the Belgian being the better of the two centre forwards set to grace the pitch on Sunday.

And one reckons Piątek might have something to say about that.

Match Prediction

Throughout their fabled history, the pair has gone toe to toe and conjured a series of tenacious and tight encounters. And, one can’t envisage too different an outcome in the upcoming derby.

However, Inter do look a better-oiled unit at this juncture, meaning that they hold all the aces, despite them being termed the ‘away’ side for this fixture. A cagey and tense affair could be in store for the fans but one feels that Conte’s troops might just edge the game with the odd goal in three.

Score Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Inter Milan

Betting Tips

AC Milan win: 3.25

Inter Milan win: 2.30

Draw: 3.10