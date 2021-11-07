AC Milan vs Inter Milan - Top 5 scorers of the Milan derby | Serie A 2021-22

All eyes will be on the San Siro on Sunday as AC Milan and Inter Milan square off in an enticing Derby della Madonnina in Serie A.

The Rossoneri have made their best-ever start to a league campaign with 10 wins from the opening 11 games, so they're naturally the favorites here.

But their city rivals are the reigning Italian champions, and have won five of the last six Milan derbies in the league.

Despite losing some of the key pillars of their fairytale Scudetto triumph, the Nerazzurri have looked alright in the new season.

With seven wins and just a single defeat, Simone Inzaghi's side are in third place, seven points behind their neighbors.

If anything, their upcoming clash is only guaranteed to be a classic.

Ahead of the mouth-watering kick-off, let's look at the top five scorers in the history of the Milan derby.

#5 Enrico Candiani - 10 goals

Candiani scored a combined 10 derby goals for both Inter and AC Milan

An Italian legend of 1940s, Candiani spent the entirety of his playing career in his motherland. He represented six clubs during his 15-year career, including both Milan sides.

Naturally, he's among the first players to cross the divide.

allafacciadelcalcio @facciacalcio L’attaccante Enrico Candiani con le maglie di Inter e Milan L’attaccante Enrico Candiani con le maglie di Inter e Milan https://t.co/8Uw1I39bDs

He burst onto the scene with the Nerazzurri in 1937. He spent nine years there before joining AC Milan in 1949, via short spells at Juventus and Pro Patria.

A midfielder by trade, Candiani scored a total of 79 league goals for the Milan sides. This included 10 goals in the derby - seven for Inter and three for the Rossoneri.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 10 goals

The Swede has scored eight derby goals for Milan and two for Inter

This man needs no introduction. In a stellar career spanning 21 years and nine different clubs, Ibrahimovic has won league titles almost everywhere in Europe.

It includes three consecutive Scudettos with Inter in the first decade of the century. He scored 57 times for them in the process, only two of which came in the Derby della Maddoninna.

The AC Milan-Godfather @ACMilanSydney

Zlatan's has excellent AC Milan numbers against Inter: 8 games, 8 goals. According to today’s @Gazzetta_it @Ibra_official will play in the center of the Rossoneri's attack from the start in the derby.Zlatan's has excellent AC Milan numbers against Inter: 8 games, 8 goals. According to today’s @Gazzetta_it @Ibra_official will play in the center of the Rossoneri's attack from the start in the derby.Zlatan's has excellent AC Milan numbers against Inter: 8 games, 8 goals.

The Swede, however, is more beloved with the Rossoneri, whom he joined for a second spell in January 2020. In eight derbies with them, he's scored eight goals.

