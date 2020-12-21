AC Milan vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21 

AC Milan will trade tackles with Lazio on Wednesday in a blockbuster fixture to wrap up the year in the Italian Serie A.

Both sides come into this clash on the back of morale-boosting wins, with the hosts holding on to defeat high-flying Sassuolo 2-1 away from home, while Lazio posted a comfortable 2-0 victory over Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico.

AC Milan continue to set the pace at the summit of the table, although their lead over city rivals Inter has been cut down to a solitary point.

Lazio are further down in eighth, although a win would put them back in contention for European qualification.

AC Milan vs Lazio Head-to-Head

This will be the 55th meeting between the sides, with the majority of their previous matches coming in Serie A.

AC Milan have the superior head-to-head record with 24 wins and 20 draws to their name. Lazio were victorious on 10 previous occasions, scoring 57 goal and conceding 83.

The most recent clash between the sides came in July when AC Milan ran out 3-0 winners away from home.

AC Milan form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-W

Lazio form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-W

AC Milan vs Lazio Team News

AC Milan

The hosts are still without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is ruled out until January with a calf problem. Matteo Gabbia (knee) and Ismael Bennacer (thigh) are also injured.

Manger Stefano Pioli will be gladdened by the return to full fitness of Simon Kjaer. The Denmark international is expected to slot straight into the heart of defence. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabia

Suspension: None

Lazio

The visitors are without four players for their trip to Milan. Mohamed Fares (muscle), Lucas Leiva (muscle), Senad Lulic (discomfort), and Silvio Proto (arm) are all sidelined by injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Simone Inzaghi.

Injuries: Lucas Leiva, Silvio Proto, Senad Lulic, Mohamed Fares

Suspension: None

AC Milan vs Lazio Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, David Calabria; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Hakhan Calhanoglu, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castilejo; Rafael Leao

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Stefan Radu, Wesley Hoedt, Luis Felipe; Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Gonzalo Escalente, S. Milonkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

AC Milan vs Lazio Prediction

AC Milan saw their momentum halted following consecutive draws against Genoa and Parma but their win against Sassuolo got them right back to the top.

The Rossoneri have been the form team in Serie A and are unbeaten since football resumed post-lockdown.

Lazio, on the other hand, have been wildly inconsistent this season, although their win over a severely-depleted Napoli showed what they are capable of.

Milan would like to keep their position at the top, with Inter Milan breathing down their neck. They should not have too many problems breaching a porous Lazio defence.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Lazio