AC Milan vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

AC Milan will welcome Lille to San Siro on Thursday in their next group stage UEFA Europa League encounter.

AC Milan come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Udinese in Serie A on Sunday.

Goals from midfielder Franck Kessie and veteran Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed the victory for Stefano Pioli's side, keeping them top of Serie A.

A penalty from Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul proved to be a mere consolation for Udinese.

The lion roars to seal another win ❤️🖤

Lille, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against 10-man Lyon on Sunday in Ligue 1.

A goal from forward Jonathan Bamba for Lille in the first half was cancelled out by an own goal from Turkish right-back Zeki Celik for Lyon, who had centre-back Marcelo sent off in the second half.

AC Milan vs Lille Head-to-Head

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Lille have won one game and drawn the other one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2006 in the Champions League, with Lille beating AC Milan 2-0, courtesy of goals from Nigerian winger Peter Odemwingie and Ivory Coast international Abdul Kader Keita.

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-D-D

AC Milan vs Lille Team News

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has the majority of his players fit and available for selection. However, there remain doubts over the fitness of Argentine centre-back Mateo Musacchio and Spanish winger Samu Castillejo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mateo Musacchio, Samu Castillejo

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Lille have no known injury issues and manager Christophe Galtier is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Lille Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Diogo Dalot, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Brahim Diaz, Alexis Saelemaekers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rafael Leao

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Adama Soumaoro, Sven Botman, Domagoj Bradaric, Jonathan Ikone, Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

AC Milan vs Lille Prediction

AC Milan have begun their season in fine fashion, and occupy the top spot in both Serie A and in their Europa League group. Veteran striker Ibrahimovic has been vital to their successes, scoring at a consistent rate and proving to be the ideal role model for the younger players at the club.

Lille, on the other hand, sit second in both Ligue 1 and in their Europa League group. Despite selling star striker Victor Osimhen to Napoli, the French club have performed well, with players like Renato Sanches, Jonathan Ikone and Jonathan Bamba all stepping up this season.

AC Milan are in a good run of form, and they will be playing at home. The Rossoneri should emerge victorious over Lille.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Lille

