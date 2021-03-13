AC Milan vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

AC Milan host Napoli on Sunday as Stefano Pioli's side look to close the gap on Inter Milan at the top of Serie A.

Milan are currently second in the league, six points behind Antonio Conte's side.

The Rossoneri have faltered of late, having only won twice in their last eight matches across all competitions. Pioli will be hoping his side can get back to winning ways when they face Napoli on Sunday.

Napoli, on the other hand, have started to pick up their form in recent weeks. Gennaro Gattuso's side are on a four-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Napoli are currently sixth in Serie A, with a win on Sunday taking them up to fifth, two points behind Atalanta, with a game in hand.

Sunday's clash is sure to be a fiery one, as both sides cannot afford to lose.

AC Milan vs Napoli Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head meetings between the two sides have been split down the middle. Both Milan and Napoli have registered a win over each other in their last five Serie A clashes.

The Rossoneri did, however, get the better of Napoli in the reverse fixture earlier this season with a 3-1 victory.

AC Milan Form Guide: D-W-D-W-D

Napoli Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

AC Milan vs Napoli Team News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be a huge miss for AC Milan

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli has a dilemma on his hands, as AC Milan will have a host of players unavailable for the clash on Sunday. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessio Romagnoli, Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic, Ismael Bennacer and Daniel Maldini will all miss out due to injury.

Pioli will, however, be able to welcome back Theo Hernandez to the squad as the full-back has recovered from the flu. Davide Calabria was subbed off due to a knock against Manchester United in midweek and his participation remains in doubt.

Injured: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alessio Romagnoli, Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic, Ismael Bennacer, Daniel Maldini

Doubtful: Davide Calabria

Suspended: None

Napoli

Gennaro Gattusso should have a relatively full-strength squad to pick from for the game on Sunday. Andrea Pentagna and Faouzi Ghoulam will remain sidelined with injuries they picked up last month.

Napoli should, however, be boosted by the return of Hirving Lozano. The Mexican is fit after injuring his hamstring last month.

Injured: Andrea Pentagna, Faouzi Ghoulam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Napoli Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Diogo Dalot; Franck Kessie, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Rafael Leao

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Fabian Ruiz; Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano; Dries Mertens

AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction

This is sure to be an exciting clash, as both teams have excellent attacking talent leading the line for them.

We expect AC Milan to come out on top against Napoli on Sunday.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Napoli