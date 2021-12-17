AC Milan vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

AC Milan and Napoli square off at the San Siro in Serie A on Sunday.

Both teams started the campaign by going the first 12 games unbeaten but have since appeared to lose some of the early steam to cede top spots.

The Rossoneri have won only twice in their last six outings. The slump included a 1-1 draw with Udinese last Saturday that allowed Inter Milan to go one point clear at the top of the league table.

Napoli, who made one of their best-ever starts to a season by winning their opening eight matches in a row, are now winless in their last three.

A 2-2 draw with Sassuolo at the start of the month was followed by consecutive home defeats to Atalanta and promoted side Empoli. Luciano Spalletti's side have now won just once in their last seven games.

AC Milan vs Napoli Head-To-Head

In the last 31 games, Napoli have beaten Milan 11 times while losting on eight occasions.

A total of 12 games have ended in draws.

Last season, the away sides emerged as the winners in both league clashes, with Milan securing a 3-1 win away before Napoli exacted revenge with a 1-0 victory in Milan.

AC Milan @acmilan



Contro il Napoli supereremo quota 500.000 spettatori stagionali a San Siro! Tu hai già acquistato il biglietto ❓🎟️



#SempreMilan This Sunday we're going to reach an important milestone: over 500,000 tickets sold since the start of the season! Have you got yours yet ❓🎟️Contro il Napoli supereremo quota 500.000 spettatori stagionali a San Siro! Tu hai già acquistato il biglietto ❓🎟️ This Sunday we're going to reach an important milestone: over 500,000 tickets sold since the start of the season! Have you got yours yet ❓🎟️ Contro il Napoli supereremo quota 500.000 spettatori stagionali a San Siro! Tu hai già acquistato il biglietto ❓🎟️#SempreMilan

AC Milan Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Napoli Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

AC Milan vs Napoli Team News

AC Milan

Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, Pietro Pellegri, Davide Calabria, Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao have all been sidelined with injuries.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, manager Stefano Pioli is likely to play Mike Maignon in goal again. In front will be the back four of Alessandro Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli and Theo Hernandez.

Ageless wonder Zlatan Ibrahimovic will once again lead the line.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Simon Kjaer, Pietro Pellegri, Davide Calabria, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Napoli

Fabian Ruiz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and top-scorer Victor Osimhen are all confined to the treatment room.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti has hinted at possible changes but even then La Gazzetta dello Sport has stated that Andre-Frank Anguissa and Piotr Zielinski are fit enough to start.

Injured: Fabian Ruiz, Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne, Victor Osimhen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AC Milan vs Napoli Predicted XI

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Alessandro Florenzi, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic; Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Napoli (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Kevin Malcuit, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Andre-Frank Anguissa, Diego Demme; Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano; Dries Mertens.

AC Milan vs Napoli Prediction

It's a clash between two title chasers whose form of late has been plucky.

As much as both would be eager to return to winning ways, this has all the makings of a draw.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Napoli

Edited by Shardul Sant