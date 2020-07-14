AC Milan vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

AC Milan are set to host Parma in their next Serie A game at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza tomorrow.

The San Siro-based outfit are seventh in the Serie A table, four points ahead of eighth-placed Sassuolo and two points behind sixth-placed Napoli. Stefano Pioli's men come into this game at the back of a pulsating 2-2 draw with Napoli.

Goals from Theo Hernandez and Franck Kessie negating goals from Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Dries Mertens for the Naples outfit. AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers was sent off in the final few minutes of the game.

#ACMilan's @TheoHernandez is one of only two defenders in Europe's 'top five' leagues to have scored five goals away from home this season. The other is Sergio Ramos.



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/xzxak38Dkr — MilanData📊 (@acmilandata) July 13, 2020

Parma too are coming into this game at the back of a 2-2 draw with Bologna. Jasmin Kurtic and Roberto Inglese scored the goals for the home side, while Danilo Larangeira and Roberto Soriano provided the goals for Bologna.

AC Milan vs Parma Head-to-Head

In the reverse fixture between the two clubs, the Milan-based club came out on top 1-0, courtesy of a goal from Theo Hernandez.

In 21 head-to-head fixtures between the two clubs, Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost three and drawn four.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-D-W-W-D

Parma form guide in the Serie A: W-L-L-L-L-D

AC Milan vs Parma Team News

For AC Milan, Belgian Alexis Saelemaekers will miss out due to the red card he received against Napoli. Winger Samu Castillejo, as well as defenders Leo Duarte and Mateo Musacchio, are out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the fitness of midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu as well.

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Samu Castillejo, Leo Duarte

Doubtful: Hakan Calhanoglu

Suspended: Alexis Saelemaekers

Parma manager Roberto D'Aversa, on the other hand, will mostly have a full squad to choose from. However, striker Andreas Cornelius looks set to miss the game.

Injured: Andreas Cornelius

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

AC Milan vs Parma Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andrea Conti, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Paqueta, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has contributed to 8 goals in the 9 games which he was a starter in. 🦁 pic.twitter.com/eaXhLVPBoq — TeamMilanAC (@TeamMilanAC) July 7, 2020

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe, Simone Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Riccardo Gagliolo, Matteo Darmian, Hernani, Matteo Scozzarella, Dejan Kulusevski, Gervinho, Jasmin Kurtic, Roberto Inglese

AC Milan vs Parma Prediction

AC Milan have been in fine form since the restart. Stefano Pioli's side have not lost any of their last six league games, and have scored a total of 17 goals during that time. Iconic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will lead the line and his leadership will be important.

Parma are not in good form coming into this fixture. They have failed to win any of their last five games in Serie A, and have conceded 11 goals in the process. They will start as the underdogs in this match. Much will be expected from Juventus-bound midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as well as former Arsenal forward Gervinho.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-1 Parma

