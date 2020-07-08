×
Chelsea transfer news: Inter Milan plotting moves for Olivier Giroud and Emerson

  • Inter Milan are chasing the Chelsea duo as Antonio Conte looks for reinforcements
  • Olivier Giroud and Emerson are on the Inter Milan manager's wishlist
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
News
Modified 08 Jul 2020, 19:29 IST
The former Chelsea manager is looking to strengthen Inter
The former Chelsea manager is looking to strengthen Inter's squad in the transfer window

Inter Milan are plotting a double swoop for Chelsea players Olivier Giroud and Emerson, according to Italian outlet, Tuttosport. Chelsea are planning a revamp of their squad, and both Giroud and Emerson are said to be saleable assets for the club.

Inter Milan have been linked with the Chelsea duo before

This is not the first time Inter Milan have been linked with the Chelsea duo. Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is the man who bought the two players during his time at Chelsea. Both of them have been linked with the Italian giants since Conte's appointment as manager.

Inter are said to be willing to pay up to €30 million for the two Blues players.

Giroud joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal for a fee of £18 million in 2018. He has been mostly utilised as a squad player, with manager Frank Lampard preferring Tammy Abraham over him. The France international has still been useful for Chelsea when called upon though. In nine starts in the league, Giroud has scored five goals.

The 33-year old is seen by Conte as an ideal backup option for the Belgian, Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku has been in top form for Inter Milan this season, but Conte is said to want either Giroud or Edin Dzeko as rotation options.

Emerson, on the other hand, joined Chelsea from Roma for £17.6 million in the same transfer window as Giroud. The left-back has been used in rotation with Marcos Alonso. However, Chelsea manager Lampard is said to be unhappy with his left-back options. As such, it has been reported that Leicester City's Ben Chilwell is a target for Chelsea. Both Alonso and Emerson can leave the club for the right price.

The Italy international has failed to cement his position as the starting left-back for Frank Lampard's side. Thus, a return to Italy has been suggested for the 25-year old. Juventus are said to be monitoring him as well. However, Inter Milan lead the line for his signature.

Chelsea have already began their summer shopping. Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner have already joined the club. Chelsea are still interested in Chilwell, as well as Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. They are also said to be targeting a goalkeeper if possible. Kepa has had a bad season in goal, and Lampard seems intent on replacing him if possible. This has led to Chelsea being linked with Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, Paris Saint Germain's Alphonse Areola and Manchester United's Dean Henderson.

Inter Milan, too, have had a positive start to the transfer window. They have completed the signing of Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi, while they continue their pursuit of Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Conte's side will also be hopeful of keeping young striker Lautaro Martinez, who has been persistently linked with a move to Barcelona. The Catalan club are said to have targeted the Argentine as an ideal replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez.

Published 08 Jul 2020, 19:27 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Inter Milan Football Olivier Giroud Emerson Palmieri EPL Transfer News & Rumors Chelsea Transfer News Inter Milan Transfer News
