EPL transfer roundup: Manchester United interested in striker, Chelsea goalkeeper set for loan move?

EPL transfer roundup: Arsenal targeting alternate midfield option?

Napoli striker could be on his way to Manchester United, while Chelsea's goalkeeper could leave England

EPL transfer roundup

With the rumour mill working non-stop, EPL clubs are looking to finish much of their summer shopping early. We look at some of the rumours.

EPL clubs interested in Napoli striker

Arkadiusz Milik has been linked with a move to the EPL

EPL giants Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to reports. The Polish striker has been linked with a move away from Naples, with even Italian giants Juventus being in discussions.

Milik has had a good but injury-riddled spell with Napoli. The 26-year old striker suffered two serious injuries during his time at the club but has bounced back strongly to lead the line well for the Italians. Having joined from Ajax in 2016, as a replacement for Juventus-bound Gonzalo Higuain, Milik has gone on to make 112 appearances for the club in all competitions so far, scoring 47 goals and providing five assists.

A move to EPL side Tottenham makes more sense than a move to Manchester United. Milik could effectively provide good competition to Harry Kane, while also adding some needed strength and depth to the no.9 position at Spurs. With Manchester United having extended the loan deal of striker Odion Ighalo till January, and with Anthony Martial in good form for the EPL giants, the money could be spent better in other positions.

Arsenal interested in Porto midfielder

Danilo Pereira could be on his way to Arsenal

EPL side Arsenal have been linked with a move for Porto's defensive midfielder Danilo Pereira.

Advertisement

Pereira is a Portuguese international, making 37 appearances for the national team so far. He has been a consistent presence in the Porto midfield, ever since he joined the club in 2015 from Maritimo.

Also Read: EPL stars open up on discomforts of COVID-19 test in new Manchester City documentary

Arsenal's search for a defensive midfielder is no secret. The EPL club have been linked with moves for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Espanyol's Marc Roca over the past couple of months. However, it has been suggested that the 28-year old Pereira could be available for a cut-price fee of €20 million.

Exclusive: Arsenal tracking Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira with a view to possible summer transfer. Meeting planned nearer end of the season when European qualification (& therefore budget known). 60m euro release clause but Porto would accept circa 20m.https://t.co/f3wrnrgXLv — James Olley (@JamesOlley) June 26, 2020

Pereira has made 20 Liga NOS appearances this season, providing one assist.

Chelsea goalkeeper to move on loan to Spain

Kepa has had a bad season so far

Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £71.6 million in 2018 and became the world's most expensive goalkeeper in the process, could be set to leave the club this season.

Many regard Kepa as one of the worst transfer deals Chelsea have conducted over the past few years. The Spaniard, who replaced Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois, has failed to justify his price tag and has had a bad season so far.

Valencia want to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on a 2-year loan deal with an option to buy, according Marca cited by The Daily Mail.



The approach from Valencia could be part of a larger swap deal, which would see Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana join Chelsea and Cillessen replace Onana. pic.twitter.com/ysT1vuc7Ev — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) June 26, 2020

It has been reported that the EPL side's manager Frank Lampard would be willing to let go of Kepa and bring in Ajax shot-stopper Andre Onana. As such, the 25-year old Spaniard has been linked with a return to Spain, with a loan move to Valencia touted as a possibility. The Spanish club are said to be eyeing a two-year loan deal with an option to buy.

Kepa has made 27 appearances in the EPL this season, keeping just 6 clean sheets.

Also Read: EPL legend Jamie Carragher opens up on highs and lows of his illustrious career