AC Milan vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this weekend as AC Milan take on newly-promoted Spezia at the San Siro. The Rossoneri won an exhilarating Europa League tie against Rio Ave during the week and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Spezia put their dismal start to the Serie A campaign behind them last weekend with an excellent 2-0 victory against Udinese. The away side will face an uphill task in this fixture and cannot afford to make a single mistake against AC Milan.

AC Milan have won both their matches in the 2020-21 edition of the Serie A but have a fairly depleted squad and will have to be careful against a determined Spezia outfit. Stefano Pioli has worked wonders with AC Milan over the past few months and the Rossoneri are firm favourites to win this game.

AC Milan vs Spezia Head-to-Head

AC Milan have played only one official fixture against Spezia since the turn of the century and predictably won the game by a comprehensive margin. Spezia have their work cut out for them this weekend and will hope to cause an upset at the San Siro.

The two sides clashed in a Coppa Italia fixture in the 2013/14 season and goals from Robinho, Keisuke Honda, and Giampaolo Pazzini gave AC Milan a comfortable 3-1 victory. The two sides have seen massive changes since their previous game, however, and this fixture does have a discernible aura of unpredictability.

AC Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: W-L

AC Milan vs Spezia Team News

Ibrahimovic is currently in isolation

AC Milan

AC Milan have a heavily depleted squad going into this fixture and will have to do without key players Ante Rebic and Alessio Romagnoli. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Leo Duarte tested positive for the coronavirus last week and cannot play a part in this game.

Injured: Mateo Musacchio, Rafael Leao, Andrea Conti, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Leo Duarte

Doubtful: Alessio Romagnoli, Ante Rebic

Suspended: None

Claudio Terzi is suspended for this game

Spezia

Spezia have injury concerns of their own and will be unable to avail the services of Elio Capradossi, Gennaro Acampora, Federico Mattiello, and Giuseppe Mastinu against AC Milan. Claudio Terzi picked up a red card against Udinese last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Elio Capradossi, Gennaro Acampora, Federico Mattiello

Doubtful: Giuseppe Mastinu

Suspended: Claudio Terzi

AC Milan vs Spezia Predicted XI

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Theo Hernandez, Matteo Gabbia, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer; Samu Castillejo, Hakan Calhanoglu, Alexis Saelemaekers; Rafael Leao

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Zoet; Juan Ramos, Julian Chabot, Martin Erlic, Salva Ferrer; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Alessandro Deiola; Emmanuel Gyasi, Andrey Galabinov, Daniele Verde

AC Milan vs Spezia Prediction

Spezia proved their mettle against Udinese last week and the likes of Emmanuel Gyasi and Andrey Galabinov will test AC Milan's defence. Rossoneri prodigy Matteo Gabbia has been an assured presence in central defence so far and will face yet another tricky test this weekend.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ante Rebic sidelined this weekend, AC Milan will have to rely on its talented midfield to bear the goalscoring burden in this game. The Rossoneri have plenty of attacking talent in their squad and should be able to overcome this challenge at the San Siro.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Spezia

