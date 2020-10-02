Lazio vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back this weekend with a crucial fixture as two title-contenders in Lazio and Inter Milan lock horns at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The home side has endured a mix start to its Serie A campaign and will have a point to prove in this game.

Inter Milan have moved past their Europa League heartbreak to win their first two fixtures in the 2020-21 edition of the Serie A. The Nerazzurri thrashed Benevento by a 5-2 margin last week and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Lazio suffered a devastating 4-1 defeat against high-flying Atalanta earlier this week and will have to show tremendous improvement in this game. The home side did win its first game of the season by a 2-0 margin and can trouble Inter Milan in this game.

Lazio vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Lazio and Inter Milan are two of the biggest clubs in Italy and have played 36 matches against each other since the turn of the century. Inter Milan have won 19 games as opposed to Lazio's 12 victories in this fixture.

The two sides locked horns in February earlier this year with Lazio picking up a narrow 2-1 victory. Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic got on to the scoresheet on the day and will play pivotal roles in this game.

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-W

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W

Lazio vs Inter Milan Team News

Lazio have a depleted squad

Lazio

Lazio have several injuries to account for in their squad and will have to be careful against Inter Milan. Senad Lulic and Luiz Felipe are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Senad Lulic, Luiz Felipe, Silvio Proto, Vedat Muriqi, Joaquin Correa, Stefan Radu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Matias Vecino is unavailable for this game

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have a relatively fit squad at their disposal and Matias Vecino remains the only notable absentee for the away side. Antonio Conte is unlikely to make drastic changes to his line-up for this fixture.

Injured: Matias Vecino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Patric, Francisco Acerbi, Djavan Anderson; Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Manuel Lazzari; Leonardo Pavoletti, Ciro Immobile

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-4-3): Samir Handanovic; Aleksandar Kolarov, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ashley Young, Stefano Sensi, Roberto Gagliardini, Achraf Hakimi; Arturo Vidal, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Lazio vs Inter Milan Prediction

Lazio's difficult start to the season is only likely to get worse this weekend with Inter Milan's potent attacking combination in fine fettle. The Nerazzurri have scored an astonishing nine goals in their first two Serie A games of the season and will want to replicate their efforts in this game.

Lazio's robust defence was dismantled by Atalanta during the week and the Rome-based outfit will have to put in a much better performance against Inter Milan. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez are in excellent form and should be able to guide Antonio Conte's men to a victory in this game.

Prediction: Lazio 1-2 Inter Milan

