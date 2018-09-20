Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
AC PAOK v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to Watch Details | Europa League 2018-19

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Preview
417   //    20 Sep 2018, 00:27 IST

Chelsea begin their Europa League campaign at Thessaloniki against AC PAOK as Maurizio Sarri looks to continue his bright start as Blues' boss. Both teams have enjoyed perfect starts in their respective domestic leagues but the home side succumbed to Benfica's quality a few weeks back.

PAOK have won one and drawn the other fixture against English clubs, whereas Chelsea have shared the spoils with Greek sides twice in two games.

PAOK v Chelsea: Kickoff information

Date: 20 September

Time: 19:55 (local time), 22:25 (IST)

Venue: Toumba Stadium

PAOK v Chelsea: Team news

PAOK:

Former Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom is likely to come off the bench, whereas Omar El Kaddouri, who was at Napoli while Sarri was in charge, will play as a number 10.

Chelsea:

Eden Hazard and David Luiz didn't board the flight to Greece as they are to be rested. Mateo Kovacic is still struggling with a minor injury. Sarri also said that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will appear in the match, but refused to disclose if he would start. Elsewhere, the Italian will rotate his players - with the likes of Gary Cahill, Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata to be back in the fold.

PAOK v Chelsea: Probable line-ups

PAOK (4-2-3-1): Paschalakis; Matos, Crespo, Varela, Freitas; Silveira Jr, Canas; Lima, El Kaddouri, Biseswar; Prijovic

Chelsea (4-3-3): Arrizabalaga; Zappacosta, Christensen, Cahill, Alonso; Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Barkley; Willian, Moses, Morata

PAOK v Chelsea: Form guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

PAOK: W-W-L-W-D

Chelsea: W-W-W-W-W 

PAOK v Chelsea: Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in a UEFA competition.

PAOK v Chelsea: Key players

PAOK: Fans will be hoping Aleksandar Prijovic continues his fine form. He will play a high line and draw the Chelsea back line further deep, hence upsetting their usual strategy. Also to add, the former Ram is good with his head and can hold the ball well.

Chelsea:

All eyes will be on the man who, as they say, wears a magic hat. Cesc Fabregas is in line for his first appearance since picking up a knee injury. He is expected to play in the deeper role where Jorginho plays, with the midfielders on either side playing more advanced.

Much like Jorginho, the Spaniard will invite passes, keep it short and simple and enjoy space in midfield. And we all know what happens when Fabregas is given time and space to pick his passes.

PAOK v Chelsea: Prediction

Although PAOK will thrive on the warm atmosphere provided by their fans, knocking Chelsea off their perch will be quite a task. The visitors will enjoy possession but also give away a chance or two to the Greek powerhouse. Despite the prowess the hosts have, Sarri's side will prove too good for them.

Predicted score: PAOK 1-3 Chelsea


Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
Contact Us Advertise with Us