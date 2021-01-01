Adelaide United vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Melbourne City take on Adelaide United at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have made changes to their squad this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Adelaide United were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Western United in the opening fixture of their campaign and need to improve ahead of this game. The Adelaide-based outfit missed out on a top-six finish last year and have a point to prove this season.

Melbourne City edged Brisbane Roar to a hard-fought 1-0 victory earlier this week and will want to improve on their positive start to the A-League campaign. The Melbourne side lost out to Sydney FC last season and will look to take an early lead in the title race.

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 13 matches out of a total of 33 games played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 11 victories against Adelaide United and will look to cut the deficit in this match.

The previous league meeting between the two teams last year ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne City. Adelaide United bounced back with a 4-0 victory against Melbourne City in the FFA Cup Final only days later, however, and will look to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: D

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Team News

Adelaide United have a strong squad

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Al Hassan Toure are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United named a young side in their previous game and will want to put in a better performance this weekend.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Al Hassan Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Andrew Nabbout is unavailable for this game

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout sustained a hamstring injury against Brisbane Roar earlier this week and has been ruled out of this game. Adrian Luna was sent off during the game and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adrian Luna

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Melbourne City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe; Craig Noone, Florin Berenguer, Marco Tilio; Jamie Maclaren

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City Prediction

Adelaide United created their fair share of chances against Western United earlier this week and will need to discover a cutting edge in the final third to win this game. The home side has a young team and has plenty of work to do this month.

Melbourne City have several experienced stars in their line-up and the likes of Craig Noone and Jamie Maclaren will have to step up in the absence of Adrian Luna. Both teams are fairly evenly matched this week and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Melbourne City

