Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

With very few matches remaining in the Hyundai A-League 2019/20 season, Adelaide United will host Perth Glory in an important game for both sides on Thursday. The hosts find themselves just 3 points behind their opposition and will be looking to capitalize on the opportunity to catch up.

Adelaide United had been struggling until they started showing signs of life in their last couple of matches. Meanwhile, Perth Glory lay 6 points shy of a semi-final berth and cannot afford to slip up. They're coming off a defeat against second-placed Phoenix.

Also read: Top 10 penalty takers in football right now

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Adelaide United and Perth Glory have played each other 42 times. Adelaide United have won the fixture 17 times while Perth Glory have won on 15 occasions. 10 matches were drawn.

However, a closer look does not reveal encouraging signs for Adelaide United as they haven't been able to beat Perth Glory in their last 5 meetings and the last time these two teams squared up against each other, Perth Glory registered a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Adelaide United form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Advertisement

Perth Glory: L-L-D-W-L

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Team News

The Reds' Al Hassan Toure is still recovering from a hamstring injury and will not be available for selection. Other than that, Adelaide United have a full squad to choose from.

Injured: Al Hassan Toure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

As for Perth Glory, Tony Popovic has told the press conference that all his players are fit and available for the game. He said,

"At the moment, everyone is fit and available and some valuable training has been added in this week we've had without a game.

"We're very happy with the training that we've done and are looking forward to the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Predicted Lineups

Adelaide United predicted XI: Izzo, Strain, Elsey, Jakobsen, Kitto, Gomulka, McGree, Mauk, Halloran, Brooke and Opseth

Perth Glory predicted XI: Reddy, Grant, Franjic, Fornaroli, Malik, Brimmer, Ingham, Juande, G. Popovic, K. Popovic and Kilkenny

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction

The Reds have struggled in their recent clashes with Perth Glory. Adelaide United have had a terrible home record of late and Perth Glory have struggled on the road. So this one could go either way, according to us.

Also read: Top 5 dribblers in the Premier League 2019/20

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-1 Perth Glory