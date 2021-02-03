Adelaide United vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week with an important clash as Perth Glory take on Adelaide United at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have won only two of their five games so far. The Adelaide side suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brisbane Roar and cannot afford another slip-up this weekend.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, won their previous game but still have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The Perth outfit is in seventh place in the A-League table and will face a difficult test on Friday.

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 20 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two sides. Perth Glory have managed only 16 victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this month and ended in an emphatic 5-3 victory for Perth Glory. Both sides had their fair share of problems on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-D

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-W

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto and Yared Abetew are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United suffered several defensive lapses in their previous game against this opposition and have issues to resolve ahead of this game.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are currently injured for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have a host of excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Bruno Fornaroli and Nicholas D'Agostino will have to step up to the plate in this game. The away side has flattered to deceive so far and will look to add a modicum of consistency to their season.

Adelaide United also have several issues to address and could potentially lose their position in the top six this week. Both sides are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Perth Glory

