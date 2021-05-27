Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of games this weekend as Adelaide United take on Sydney FC at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove in this game.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have recovered from a slow start to their campaign. The home side edged Melbourne Victory to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Sydney FC, on the other hand, find themselves in second place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The reigning champions edged local rivals Western Sydney Wanderers to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Our world class new stadium has reached a significant milestone with a topping out ceremony taking place! 🏟



Take a look at the latest construction update 👇#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Champion5 — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) May 27, 2021

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a marginal advantage over Adelaide United and have won 22 games out of a total of 54 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 21 victories against Sydney FC and will want to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust on Saturday.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-L-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-D-L

Also Read: La Liga 2020/21: Top 10 players this season according to ratings

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United were impressive against Melbourne Victory and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, Yared Abetew, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is back for Sydney FC

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection. Christopher Zuvela remains injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Delianov; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Adelaide United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have found their feet in the A-League over the past month and will be intent on retaining their crown this season. The reigning champions have a few issues to address and will need to be at their best in this match.

Adelaide United have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins in this game. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Adelaide United 1-2 Sydney FC

Also Read: Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Final 2021