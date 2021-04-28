Adelaide United vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of important games this weekend as Adelaide United take on Western United at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Friday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Adelaide United are in fourth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past few weeks. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wellington Phoenix last week and cannot afford another slip-up this week.

Western United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have improved in recent weeks. The Melbourne-based side eased past Newcastle Jets last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Adelaide United vs Western United Head-to-Head

Adelaide United and Western United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of three games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams missed several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-D-L

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L-W

Adelaide United vs Western United Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

James Delianov and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United have a strong team and will have to field their best side in this match.

Injured: James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Sebastian Pasquali is currently suffering from a hip injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Brendan Hamill served his suspension against Newcastle Jets last week and is available for selection.

Injured: Sebastian Pasquali

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Western United Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Juande; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Tomislav Uskok, Victor Sanchez; Steven Lustica, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Adelaide United vs Western United Prediction

Western United have been impressive so far this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark on this match.

Adelaide United have also been excellent this year and will be intent on a top-six finish in the A-League. Both teams have a few issues to resolve ahead of this game and are likely to play out a draw on Friday.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Western United

