ADO Den Haag vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie is back in action this weekend as reigning champions Ajax take on ADO Den Haag at the Kyocera Stadium on Sunday. Ajax have been excellent this season and are the favourites going into this match.

ADO Den Haag have endured a difficult campaign so far and are currently in a lowly 17th place in the Eredivisie standings. The home side has struggled to cope with the demands of the Dutch top flight and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Ajax arrested their recent slump with a convincing 4-0 victory against PEC Zwolle last weekend. The Dutch giants have a three-point lead at the top of the league table and will want to make the most of their purple patch in this game.

✔ Five goals

✔ Next round



This cup night in one word❓#ajautr — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 17, 2020

ADO Den Haag vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have an exceptional record against ADO Den Haag and have won 23 matches out of a total of 34 games played between the two teams. ADO Den Haag have managed only two victories against Ajax and will have to play out of their skins in this fixture.

The previous match between the two teams ended in an emphatic 6-1 victory for the Dutch champions. Ryan Gravenberch and Dusan Tadic got on to the scoresheet on the day for Ajax and are likely to play an important role in this game.

ADO Den Haag form guide in the Eredivisie: D-D-D-L-L

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-W-W-W

ADO Den Haag vs Ajax Team News

Peet Bijen is unavailable for ADO Den Haag. Image Source: Transfermarkt

ADO Den Haag

Peet Bijen is currently recuperating from a long-term injury and is ruled out against Ajax this weekend. David Philipp and Shaquille Pinas are also injured and will not feature for ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Injured: David Philipp, Shaquille Pinas, Peet Bijen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Ajax have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without David Neres and Lassina Traore in this game. Mohammed Kudus is also recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this game.

Injured: David Neres, Lassina Traore, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

ADO Den Haag vs Ajax Predicted XI

ADO Den Haag Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luuk Koopmans; Lassana Faye, Boy Kemper, Dario Del Fabro, Milan van Ewijk; Pascu, Kees de Boer, llay Elmkies; Ricardo Kishna, Michiel Kramer, Vicente Besuijen

Quincy Promes back on the training pitch.#adoaja — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 17, 2020

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Zakaria Labyad, Dusan Tadic; Klaas-Jan Huntelaar

ADO Den Haag vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have blown teams away in the Eredivisie this season and will be in no mood to relent going into this game. The Dutch champions have not enjoyed particularly positive results in the last few weeks but have made a statement with consecutive victories against PEC Zwolle and Utrecht.

ADO Den Haag have won only one match in the Eredivisie this season and are likely to employ a defensive block against Erik ten Hag's side. Ajax are one of the best teams in the Netherlands and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: ADO Den Haag 1-4 Ajax

