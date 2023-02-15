AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2023

AEK Larnaca and Dnipro-1 go head-to-head at AEK ARENA in the first leg of their Conference League playoff clash on Thursday.

The Cyprus outfit are unbeaten in 10 consecutive home games across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

AEK Larnaca dropped two points in their pursuit of a first Cyprus First Division title as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Akritas Chlorakas last Friday.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winning streak, scoring 11 goals and shipping five in that time.

Jose Luis Oltra’s side were dumped out of the Europa League after picking up five points from six matches in Group B.

However, AEK Larnaca have put together a fine run of form since then and will look to make their mark in the Conference League.

AEK Larnaca @AEKLARNACA



bit.ly/3lvcaV4 H Αθλητική Ένωση Κίτιον (ΑΕΚ) Λάρνακας ενημερώνει για το πρόγραμμα διασκέψεων και προπονήσεων για τον αγώνα των νοκ-άουτ των Play offs του Εuropa Conference League με αντίπαλο την SC Dnipro-1 στο AEK ARENA (Πέμπτη 16/02, 22:00). H Αθλητική Ένωση Κίτιον (ΑΕΚ) Λάρνακας ενημερώνει για το πρόγραμμα διασκέψεων και προπονήσεων για τον αγώνα των νοκ-άουτ των Play offs του Εuropa Conference League με αντίπαλο την SC Dnipro-1 στο AEK ARENA (Πέμπτη 16/02, 22:00).bit.ly/3lvcaV4 https://t.co/AVc4NUe5JS

Meanwhile, Dnipro-1 finished as runners-up in Group E of the Conference League after picking up 10 points from a possible 18.

The Ukrainian outfit head into Thursday off the back of a resounding 5-1 victory over FC Auda, a result which will also serve as a morale-booster ahead of their first competitive game since last November.

Dnipro-1 are unbeaten in their last three friendly outings, picking up two wins and one draw since January's 3-1 loss against Raków Częstochowa.

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Ludogorets Razgrad and Anderlecht, with the Cyprus-based outfit winning their previous two encounters.

Both sides squared off over two legs in last August’s Europa League qualifiers, where AEK Larnaca picked up 2-1 and 3-0 wins in the first and second leg respectively.

Dnipro-1 are unbeaten in five of their six matches since the turn of the year, picking up three wins and two draws.

AEK Larnaca are on a run of four wins from five matches since, with last Friday’s 1-1 draw against Akritas Chlorakas being the exception.

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 Prediction

While Dnipro-1 will be looking to build on their victory over FC Auda, standing in their way is a rampant AEK Larnaca who have been near impenetrable on home soil. We predict the Cyprus side will come away with a vital first-leg victory and maintain their solid home run.

Prediction: AEK Larnaca 2-1 Dnipro-1

AEK Larnaca vs Dnipro-1 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AEK Larnaca

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Dnipro-1’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of AEK Larnaca’s last nine outings)

Poll : 0 votes