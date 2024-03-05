AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2024

AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Aston Villa will trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The home side are coming off a routine 2-0 win over Utrecht at the same venue in the Eredivisie over the weekend. Brian Brobbey and Kenneth Taylor scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 away win over Luton in the Premier League. They took a two-goal lead into the break courtesy of Ollie Watkins' first-half brace. Tahith Chong and Carlton Morris drew the Hatters level by the 72nd minute while Lucas Digne scored the match-winner in the last minute of regulation time.

Unai Emery's side will turn focus to the continent where they booked their spot at this stage of the Conference League as Group E winners. Ajax dropped from the Europa League and needed extra time to see off Bodo/Glimt with a 4-3 aggregate victory in the playoff.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group F of the 2008-09 UEFA Europa League, with Aston Villa claiming a 2-1 victory.

Aston Villa's last seven games across competitions have produced over 2.5 goals, with six games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Ajax have won just two of their last seven competitive games (two losses).

Ajax have lost their last five home games against English opposition, failing to score in each of the last four.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last six away games in European competition (four wins).

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Aston Villa Prediction

Ajax have not performed at their usual standards this season but are arguably still the most accomplished side currently in the Conference League. Their last two games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net, which ended a run of 15 successive games in all competitions to witness goals at both ends.

Aston Villa have conceded 10 goals in their last five competitive games, highlighting their problems at the back. This suggests that this could be an expansive game with plenty of goals.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-3 Aston Villa

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Aston Villa to score over 1.5 goals