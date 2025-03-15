AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Ajax will welcome Alkmaar to the Johan Cruijff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the table with 63 points, 20 more than De Kaasboeren.

de Godenzonen extended their winning streak in the Eredivisie to 10 games last week, recording a 1-0 away win over PEC Zwolle. Kenneth Taylor scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 61st minute.

They failed to build on that form and suffered a 4-1 away loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday. Taylor scored the consolation goal in the 78th minute, as they were eliminated from the round of 16, 6-2 on aggregate.

The visitors saw their winning streak in the Eredivisie end after three games earlier this month, as they fell to a 3-1 away loss to Heerenveen. They met Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League round of 16, and after a 1-0 home win in the first leg, they lost 3-1 away in the second leg on Thursday.

Peer Koopmeiners scored in the 63rd minute to level the score on aggregate but Wilson Odobert added Spurs' third goal in the 74th minute while also completing his brace.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 110 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 64 wins. De Kaasboeren have 26 wins and 20 games have ended in draws.

Alkmaar are on a four-game winning streak against Ajax. After a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December, they won 2-0 at home in the KNVB Cup round of 16 in January.

de Godenzonen have the best defensive record in the Eredivisie, conceding 18 goals. The visitors have the second-best record, conceding 24 goals.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

de Godenzonen have won their last 10 league games, which has helped cement them as the leading title contenders. They have kept eight clean sheets in that period and will look to build on that defensive form. They have lost three of their last five home meetings against AZ.

Remko Pasveer is nursing an injury, so Matheus Magalhães will start between the sticks here. Wout Weghorst, Youri Regeer, and Owen Wijndal are also sidelined with injuries. Brian Brobbey returns from a minor injury, so Steven Berghuis will likely drop to the bench.

De Kaasboeren have lost three of their last 11 games in all competitions, with all losses registered in away games. They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts, scoring two goals apiece in six games in that period.

Mayckel Lahdo was injured in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Tottenham and faces a significant spell on the sidelines. Jayden Addai, Ruben van Bommel, Sven Mijnans, and Sem Westerveld are also unavailable due to injuries.

While AZ Alkmaar have been the better side in recent meetings against the hosts, considering the current form of the two teams, the league leaders should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

