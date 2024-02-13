AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

The action continues in the UEFA Europa Conference League as AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Bodo/Glimt square off at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday.

The Norwegian outfit have lost their last three competitive away matches and will head into the midweek clash looking to end this dry spell.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam were sent crashing back to earth in the Eredivisie as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Heerenveen at the Abe Lenstra Stadion last Sunday.

Prior to that, John van't Schip’s men were unbeaten in their four league matches to start the new year, picking up 10 points from a possible 12 in that time.

Ajax, who are currently fifth in the Eredivisie table, now head to the Conference League playoffs after crashing out of the Europa League courtesy of a third-place finish in Group.

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt concluded their mid-season friendlies last Thursday with a resounding 4-0 victory over Swedish outfit Malmo.

The Glimt’s last competitive game came on December 14, when they were beaten 3-1 by Club Brugge in their final game in Group D of the Conference League.

Kjetil Knutsen’s men picked up three wins and lost two of their six Conference League games to collect 10 points and finish runners-up in Group D.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Bodo/Glimt Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between AFC Ajax Amsterdam and Bodo/Glimt, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a high.

Van't Schip’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six matches across all competitions, picking up four wins and one draw since the first week of January.

Bodo/Glimt have lost all but one of their five away matches, with a 4-0 victory at Malmo on February 8 being the exception.

Ajax are unbeaten in their last six competitive home matches, claiming four wins and two draws since November's 2-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Off the back of a disappointing loss at Heerenveen, Ajax will head into Thursday looking to find their feet and begin their Conference League campaign on a high. The Glimt have lost their last three competitive away matches and we see them struggling at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 Bodo/Glimt

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ajax to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Ajax’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in nine of the hosts’ last 10 outings)