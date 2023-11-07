AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Ajax will entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at the Johan Cruyff Arena (Amsterdam Arena) in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts have endured a winless start to their campaign and are at the bottom of the Group B table with just two points to their name. The visitors, meanwhile, have done well in their debut European campaign, with a win, loss, and a draw in their first three games of the competition.

The two teams met in East Sussex last month in the reverse fixture. It was a historic day for Brighton as they registered their first-ever European win, defeating Ajax 2-0 at home. Joao Pedro and Ansu Fati scored in either half to condemn the Dutch side to their first defeat of the campaign.

The hosts have seen an uptick in form recently and have won two games on the trot, following a 10-game winless run. Goals from Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn alongside Chuba Akpom's second-half brace helped them record a 4-1 home win over Heerenveen on Sunday in the Eredivisie.

The visitors have played back-to-back 1-1 draws since their win in the reverse fixture. In their previous outing, Ashley Young's 84th-minute own goal helped them to a draw against Everton in the Premier League.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for just the second time. Brighton recorded a home win in the reverse fixture and Ajax will look to return the favor in this match.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 6-5 in three games in the Europa League thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (4).

Brighton & Hove Albion have registered just one win in their last eight games across all competitions, suffering three defeats and drawing four games in that period.

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

de Godenzonen have suffered defeats in their last five home meetings against English teams in European competitions. Including qualifiers, the hosts have just one win in their last nine games in the Europa League.

Three of their four wins across all competitions this term have come at home and will look to make the most of their home advantage here. John van 't Schip has enjoyed a winning start to his second stint as the interim manager for the hosts. With his side playing at home for the third time in six days, fatigue will be a factor.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last two games in the competition since a defeat in their campaign opener in September. They are winless in their last five away games, suffering three defeats. Interestingly, they have failed to score in just one of their seven away games this term and are expected to find the back of the net here.

Roberto De Zerbi has a lengthy absentee list with Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder, Danny Welbeck, and Solomon March on the treatment table currently. Pervis Estupinan is also expected to sit this one out with a thigh strain but Tariq Lamptey should return as he was rested against Everton.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: AFC Ajax Amsterdam 2-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

AFC Ajax Amsterdam vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Steven Bergwijn to score or assist any time - Yes